First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria member Dylan Clarke is 'horrified' after discovering a fake letter impersonating him, which talks about the 'reacquisition of land' in Loddon and Buloke shires.
"The lies in this letter are designed to depict us as something to be afraid of. It's real 'coming after your backyard' bullshit," Mr Clarke said.
The fake letter featured the Assembly's letterhead and was "designed to create unfounded fear about the reacquisition of land", according to the Assembly.
Mr Clarke, who is the chairperson of the Barengi Gadjin Land Council Aboriginal Corporation which covers areas of the Wimmera and Southern Mallee region of Victoria, was in Bendigo for a two-day conference of the new First Peoples' Assembly.
He took time out from the conference to publicly slam the contents of the letter which he claims was aimed at harming the Treaty process.
The letter had been sent to landowners in the Loddon and Buloke shires.
Mr Clarke said the fake letter was an "attempt to damage my reputation and create fear about an important work that we're doing and trying to get done on a shared journey to create Treaty."
Treaty is the work of the Assembly to establish state-wide representation and political power for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Ideas of treaty included having a number of seats in the Victorian parliament that members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community vote for, and establishing a permanent representative body with meaningful decision-making power.
"Treaty is about coming together with respect to having honest conversations about how we can create a better future together," Mr Clarke said.
"When our culture, languages, and knowledge of these lands are embraced, everybody can benefit."
Mr Clarke said when Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh became aware of the fake letter, he posted a real letter from Mr Clarke on his social media pages.
"I hope that this is a reminder to him of the work that needs to be done to make sure that misinformation doesn't get a foothold in our community," Mr Clarke said.
First Peoples' Assembly co-chair Reuben Berg said misinformation was something the Assembly was constantly battling.
"We don't know who actually sent out this letter, but sadly this has been a trend across our people's history as when we're advocating for our rights, when we're advocating for benefits for our people, some people who don't support that, they come out and they spread lies amidst truth," he said.
"It can be challenging when there is this sort of misinformation that goes out there, but I trust in the Victorian public that if they do need information, they know where to go."
Mr Berg said he encouraged people to visit the Assembly's website for accurate information on the Treaty process.
He said the Assembly was aiming to not let the disappointment of the letter dampen their discussions in Bendigo.
"This is just our second meeting of this new chamber and we're excited about the journey that we're on," he said.
"We're excited about the opportunities and, collectively we know that when we come together as an assembly, when we work with our communities, we're going to get some really powerful outcomes through the Treaty process."
The fake letter had been reported to the police.
