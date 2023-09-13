Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

First Peoples' Assembly's Bendigo meetings dampened by fake letter

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria member Dylan Clarke spoke in Bendigo about a fake letter impersonating him. Picture by Darren Howe
First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria member Dylan Clarke spoke in Bendigo about a fake letter impersonating him. Picture by Darren Howe

First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria member Dylan Clarke is 'horrified' after discovering a fake letter impersonating him, which talks about the 'reacquisition of land' in Loddon and Buloke shires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.