A ROUSING semi-final win last weekend and a favourable barrier draw have Elmore trainer Keith Cotchin feeling positive about the chances of Our Luciano heading into this Saturday night's Group 1 Vicbred Super Series 2YO Colts and Geldings Final (2240m).
The gelded son of Sweet Lou and the mare Gotahavashield has drawn barrier one in the $150,000 final at Tabcorp Park Melton, which is dominated by runners from the powerful Emma Stewart stable.
Victoria's leading trainer will have seven runners in the final field of 12.
Our Luciano rocketed into contention following a tough win in last Saturday night's second semi-final, driven by Tayla French.
It followed a fifth in his heat, when his chances were ruined after he galloped shortly after the start and was later held up for a run.
Despite that minor hiccup, Cotchin has been ultra-pleased with the progression shown by Our Luciano, who has a pair of wins and a placing, from his only four starts.
"He's shaping up to be a nice type; he's got a little bit more than the average ability," he said.
"He was a bit unlucky. He ran third in one of his starts and then he galloped in his heat of the Vicbred. He panicked a bit and is still a little bit green.
"We had to get him back in the draw for the race.
"He's a horse who has never really done anything wrong; he's been a real gentleman all the way along, so it was a bit of a surprise.
"He's probably a bit timid, but he'll get out of that as time goes on and he'll improve.
"It was just one of those things that happens."
Cotchin admitted to mixed early feelings about Our Luciano on the strength of his work at home.
"He's never been a real world-beater at home, he only does what he's got to do. But he's always been a really nice individual," he said.
"But it was hard to say he was going to be quite as nice as he is.
"As we took him away from home each time, he seemed to get better and rose to the occasion.
"Horses that have that bit of X-factor are hard to find; hopefully he's one."
Cotchin is chasing his first Vicbred Super Series win.
Despite some strong contenders over the years, he has only ever managed placings.
Among them, his 2008 Victorian Derby winner Tanabi Bromac finished third in the Vicbred that year and did not reach the final the following year after finishing seventh in his semi-final.
Our Luciano will again be partnered by 26-year-old French, who has driven him in all four starts, and was pivotal to Saturday night's win.
"Tayla handled it well. We thought we'd cross the pole marker and that went pear-shaped when we left the barriers, but she never panicked and just drove a great race," he said.
"He was up there and got the right runs at the right time.
"She made all the right decisions. She could have gone out wide, but stayed where she was and ended up going to the inside.
"Tayla's a great girl and a great driver and has come a long way in the number of years she has been driving."
Cotchin - a dual Group 1-winning trainer - will have two finalists on Saturday night, with Denny Rocks contesting the four-year-old entires and geldings showcase.
The son of Rock N Roll Heaven put himself into the final with a fifth in his semi-final last Saturday night at 70-1, but is always capable of a surprise, as he showed in winning the Group 2 Platinum Home Grown Classic at Melton as a three-year-old.
"He's probably batting a bit above his average; he's a little opportunist," he said.
"If he can slot in somewhere without doing much work and the others have to do a bit, hopefully he can run home and pick up a bit of money.
"He's better than what his form suggests and is better being driven quietly.
"It's an open race. (The Aaron Dunn-trained) Eyethink looks like he's got the wood on them, but he won't get things all his own way and he's drawn out wide."
Denny Rocks has drawn barrier three.
