AFTER being granted a Victorian Netball League licence late last month, Bendigo Strikers have officially launched the search for their inaugural coaches and playing roster.
The Strikers last week started advertising for a director of coaching, championship and 23-and-under head coaches and assistant coaches in preparation for their entry into the state league competition next season.
Registrations for players opened on Wednesday morning and will close at midnight on September 30.
Bendigo was one of three new clubs to last month be awarded a five-year VNL licence, alongside fellow country-based club Gippsland Stars and Melton-based Warriors.
The Strikers and Warriors will compete in both the championship and 23-and-under divisions from next season, while the Stars will field a 23-and-under team before entering the championship division before 2027.
Bendigo Strikers inaugural board member Meagan Keating said the opening of applications for players and coaches had brought great excitement to the board and netball community.
"We are very excited to finally open applications for athletes and coaches to join our Bendigo Strikers program," she said.
"This is a fabulous opportunity for all coaches and athletes wanting to be part of this exciting new venture."
Keating is encouraging prospective coaches to consider taking the opportunity to help build a new club and to put their mark on the new program.
"This is an incredible opportunity for coaches; a new team with amazing community support, great corporate partners and the ability to bring together a new group of inspired athletes," she said.
"This would be extremely appealing for many coaches."
Key selection criteria include:
* Holding Netball Australia accreditation of minimum VNL standard required for each position;
* Experience at VNL or representative level with successful individual and team results;
* Demonstration of excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to develop a positive rapport with athletes, coaches, management committee and key stakeholders;
* Supporting a winning culture and demonstrating a passion for motivating athletes to achieve their potential;
* An ability to utilise objective data and game analysis to provide accurate and meaningful feedback to athletes;
* An understanding and interest in player well-being;
* A desire to learn, collaborate and self-reflect on coaching practice.
Applications for the director of coaching and head coach roles close at 9am on Monday, September 18. Applications for assistant coach roles close on Saturday, September 23.
Interested coaches are invited to submit their applications or request position descriptions via email to bendigostrikersnetball@outlook.com
Meanwhile, the Strikers have opened registrations for players.
The new club will hold a screening day for athletes either new to the VNL, or who did not play in the competition this year on Sunday, October 1 at 1.30pm..
It will be followed by a trial for call back and invited athletes on Sunday, October 8 (6.30-8.30pm) and another - if needed - on Sunday, October 15 (4.30pm-6.30pm).
Trials will be held at Red Energy Stadium in Bendigo.
Players must register at https://www.trybooking.com/CLOZC to attend trials.
While this is the first time Bendigo has had its own VNL team, the region has long been heavily represented in the state competition.
About 25 players appearing on BFNL club lists this season played in the VNL during 2023.
The Strikers board is looking forward to the next generation of stars hitting the court for the region's team.
"Strikers is where the opportunity to play netball at the next level really started for many in this region," Keating said.
"It pioneered the pathway, and I can't wait to see the next generation do the same.
"I say to players, if you are thinking about that next stage of your netball pathway, then do it, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
"This is the start of something very special."
