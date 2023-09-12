Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Strikers start search for players and coaches for inaugural VNL season

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inaugural Bendigo Strikers board is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of players and a quality coaching panel.
The inaugural Bendigo Strikers board is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of players and a quality coaching panel.

AFTER being granted a Victorian Netball League licence late last month, Bendigo Strikers have officially launched the search for their inaugural coaches and playing roster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.