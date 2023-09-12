Police are searching for a 30-year-old man with concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.
Ashley was last seen on High St, Bendigo on Sunday, September 10 at around 8.40pm.
He was last seen wearing a black and yellow t-shirt, black trackpants and has distinctive facial tattoos including a crucifix on his left cheek.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police on (03) 5448 1300.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.