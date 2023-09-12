Strathfieldsaye Dodgers completed a dominant Bendigo Baseball Association season with a clean sweep of the division one grand final series.
After a comfortable win in game one the previous Sunday, Dodgers claimed the division one crown when they defeated Falcons 9-4 in game two.
A stunning eight-run opening inning was the catalyst for the victory.
Falcons made some inroads through the middle of the match, but the damage had been done and Dodgers celebrated their seventh division one premiership.
It was a satisfying win for Dodgers, particularly considering the club made a slow start to the 2023 season.
"In the grading games at the start of the year we had a couple of games where we were well and truly beaten,'' club president and division one player Anthony Amsing said.
"The momentum and dedication started to develop as the season went on and in the last six games of the season we were undefeated.
"We rode that wave into the grand final series and kept the momentum going.
"Falcons are a classy team and we never expected on Sunday to get an eight-run jump at the start.
"It was a team effort across the board, which is representative of the way we played all year."
The star of the grand final series for Dodgers was Aaron Petri.
He had two hits with the bat, but it was his pitching across the grand final series that gave his side the edge.
He pitched all of game one and game two which was a testament to his skill and control.
"We went out to get Aaron after he hadn't played for a couple of years,'' Amsing said.
"He's been fantastic for our club. The amount of work he's done with our junior players has probably been more valuable than what he's done as a player."
Jack Warner had four hits for Dodgers in game two, while Mick Peters had two hits for Falcons.
Dodgers' division one win capped a remarkable season for the club.
Dodgers Tigers claimed the division two premiership on Sunday when they defeated Scots 15-2 in the final.
Dodgers Devils were crowned division three champions after they edged out Falcons 8-4 in the grand final.
The previous weekend the club won two of the three junior premierships on offer.
"The club is in a great spot currently, but it hasn't just happened overnight,'' Amsing said.
"We've been working towards this for the last two or three years. To have that success is a credit to everyone that's worked hard to get it done."
