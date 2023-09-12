Bendigo Advertiser
Strathfieldsaye Dodgers too good for Falcons in grand final

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:45pm
Strathfieldsaye Dodgers' division one squad after it won the Bendigo Baseball Association premiership. Picture by Sarah Hando
Strathfieldsaye Dodgers completed a dominant Bendigo Baseball Association season with a clean sweep of the division one grand final series.

