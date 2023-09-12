A single mother of four facing a car impoundment as expensive as the cost of the vehicle itself has had the fee waived.
Magistrate Sharon McRae in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court said it would be unfair for the mother to be charged for a matter that was "completely out of her control".
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the woman bought the vehicle for $1500 earlier this year.
The person driving the car to get it to the woman was then stopped by police.
They were found to be disqualified from driving and the car was impounded.
The court heard the woman was facing a fee of more than $1000 to get her car returned, but Magistrate McRae said the charge would be waived in full and the vehicle approved for release.
