There's a little bit of Bendigo at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne's CBD.
The train station has received a burst of colour, with the City of Greater Bendigo working with the Department of Transport to encourage people to travel from Melbourne to Bendigo for the Bloom spring events series and experience the tulip displays.
City of Greater Bendigo marketing manager Glenn Harvey said volunteers were handing out 3000 tulips to "surprise and delight" commuters, with information for train passengers promoting the state government's regional fare cap.
"It's part of encouraging people to come up via V/Line to take advantage of low cost travel and come up here and really enjoy the experience," Mr Harvey said.
"What's great about the tulip experiences is it's accessible for all and it's free. People can enjoy the parks and gardens, they can come here and enjoy our restaurants, cafes, attractions, or they can come and have a picnic in the park."
The city's spring campaign features 50 events hosted across the region, backdropped by 53,000 tulips which have already begun blooming at Rosalind Park's Queen Victoria Gardens, Conservatory Gardens, the Canterbury Gardens at Eaglehawk and throughout the Bendigo CBD.
Mr Harvey said Bendigo people would be proud to see a bit of their hometown displayed in such a prominent location in Melbourne.
