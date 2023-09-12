Any 18-year-old who has not completed a Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) will no longer be blocked from applying to join the police force.
The binning of the pre-requisite is part of a Victoria Police recruitment drive to boost the number of prospective officers in regional areas which will see a major careers expo being held in Bendigo.
Additionally, aspiring officers who hold a degree from an Australian university in arts, humanities, law, science and business from the last five years will not have to sit the entrance exam.
These initiatives are among those on display at a police event hoping to bolster regional recruitment at a jobs drive at La Trobe University, Bendigo on October 14.
Acting Superintendent Young said the police had prioritised holding the event in Bendigo, citing the connection people in the regions have to their towns.
"The main reason we're coming into regional Victoria is to attract regional candidates," Acting Superintendent Ben Young, Victoria Police Western Region, said.
"We know that regional community members make fantastic regional police and it's important those people who have community ties have got the ability to come back to the community in which they've got those ties as they undertake their training."
Police said they hoped the expo would attract around 1500 prospective officers, with 60 personnel, including Water Police Squad, Highway Patrol and Public Order Response Team members, available to field questions.
The event is in line with a statewide major police recruitment drive, with "hundreds of police needed".
"We're looking at locations such as Mildura, Robinvale and Swan Hill, as well as Horsham and down in what we call Western Region Division Two, so at Warrnambool, Portland areas; we're looking at bolstering recruitment there," Acting Superintendent Young said.
An exhibition of Victoria Police's units will be staged across the day and also include Police Prosecutions, Crime Scene Services and members from the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section.
The Victoria Police Bendigo Careers Expo will run from 10am to 4pm on October 14.
The event is free but attendees are asked to register on the website.
For further information click here.
