As the weather warms up, the City of Greater Bendigo is hoping a host of events and activations will attract people to the region.
City of Greater Bendigo marketing manager Glenn Harvey said there were more than 50 events occurring during spring, with the annual Bloom tourism campaign designed to encourage people to stay longer in Bendigo.
"A key thing we want to do is get people not just to come for the tulips, but to hopefully stay overnight and stay a little bit longer through the school holidays," he said.
Alongside the tulips, the city has created Bloom After Dark, a night-time trail illuminating the floral displays and using some of the illuminated sculptures seen at Rosalind Park's Electric Wonderland.
There was also a "Bendio-gnome" hunt, where 12 gnomes have been hidden through the four gardens across the City of Greater Bendigo, for families to find.
A Symbiotic Pulse kinetic installation in the front atrium at Bendigo Visitor Centre was created by Paul Fletcher, paying homage to nature and the Bendigo sign at the Rosalind Park piazza has had a floral makeover.
City mayor Andrea Metcalf said that during the school holidays, Hargreaves Mall would be full of activities for kids.
"Hargreaves Mall will host a great range of free, fun-packed activities to keep families entertained during the school holidays," she said.
Music in the Mall would feature local artists, the Discovery Centre would host science experiments and robotics, the the Bendigo LEGO User Group would host a mosaic community build.
Upcoming festivals include the multicultural Zinda Festival, the return of the Moonlight Market and the Heathcote Wine and Food Festival.
"All of these activations are important to draw people to the city centre during the day and in the evenings," Cr Metcalf said.
"It also encourages visitors to book with our local accommodation providers and extend their stay so they can see enjoy the full Bloom experience, go to a festival, visit a winery, take in a show, dine, and shop."
For a full list of events and experiences visit bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo/bloom.
