Lily Diss and Anna Bridge to ride for Victoria at national titles

By Adam Bourke
September 12 2023 - 3:00pm
St Francis of the Fields students Lily Diss and Anna Bridge are showing great talent in equestrian sports.
Lily Diss and Anna Bridge have a passion for horses.

Local News

