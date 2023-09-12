Lily Diss and Anna Bridge have a passion for horses.
When they're not at school at St Francis of the Field in Strathfieldsaye, Lily and Anna can be found working, preparing and/or caring for their horses.
That commitment and dedication to horses has helped the talented young duo earn selection in the Victorian team for this month's Australian Interschool Championships at Werribee.
After performing strongly at the state titles in May, Lily and Anna will compete in the showing events at Werribee against elite riders from across Australia.
Lily, a Grade 5 student, has been riding for five years.
"Mum grew up with horses and I started riding a pony when I was little,'' Lily said.
"I rode it until I was too big for it and then I started on horses. It's a lot of fun.
"(At the nationals) there's dressage, show jumping and cross country and Anan and I are competing in showing.
"I'm really excited about it."
Anna, a Grade 3 student, said it takes a lot of work to prepare horses for equestrian events.
"We ride four or five days a week,'' Anna said.
"We have Pony Club on Sundays and some weekends we go to clinics as well.
"We had a clinic a couple of weeks ago where we met other riders in the Victorian team and that was a lot of fun."
Anna, who was introduced to the sport by her parents, would love to follow in the footsteps of her Mum.
"I only do showing at the moment, but when I'm older I want to do dressage like Mum,'' she said.
Lily and Anna's selection in state squads continues a successful 2023 for St Francis of the Fields.
The school recently had Etta Place (football) and Milanke Haasbroek (athletics) compete at the national championships.
The Australian Interschool Championships run from September 27 to October 1 at Werribee Park National Equestrian Centre.
