Bendigo is blooming, with the 20th anniversary of the tulip display coming to life across town.
Since 2004, tulips have been blossoming at Rosalind Park, Eaglehawk's Conservatory Garden and the gardens along Pall Mall.
City of Greater Bendigo's horticultural team leader Leigh White said the displays were a culmination of hard work done over six months by the city's parks team of about 12 people.
MORE NEWS:
"The layouts are purely up to the staff," he said. "They take a couple of beds each and they design their own style.
"They're the ones putting the bulbs in the ground so they get to choose the way they want to."
There were 53,000 bulbs planted across Greater Bendigo, with about 25 varieties.
The tulip tradition began in 2004 when the region was facing years of drought.
Tulips could blossom and be hardy enough to cope with dry and arid conditions and water restrictions at the time.
OTHER NEWS:
City co-ordinator of heritage gardens and amenity landscapes Kerina McIntyre said the tulip displays were something the municipal parks team was proud of.
"We love how people enjoy it, the amount of families that come down for photos ... it just makes everyone happy," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.