The magnitude of winning Saturday's BFNL second semi-final wasn't lost on Golden Square coach Christian Carter.
A multiple premiership player and premiership captain at the Bulldogs in a long playing career, Carter knows that winning the second semi-final gives you the best path to winning the flag.
In the past 20 completed BFNL finals series, 16 of the 20 premiers have won the second semi-final on their way to premiership glory.
"To get a week off to freshen up some guys after two big hit-outs is huge,'' Carter said.
"We'll freshen up, recover well and charge into two weeks' time."
The pain of losing last year's preliminary final to eventual premier Gisborne by just two points lingered through pre-season this year for the Dogs.
The playing group didn't want to go through that experience again in 2023.
While qualifying for the grand final is not the ultimate goal, Carter said there was a sense of achievement in the rooms after the semi-final win over Sandhurst.
"It's special to get there,'' Carter said.
"As a club we have the seniors and the under-18s in grand finals, which is really pleasing.
"The way we're going we have a huge chance of winning two premierships.
"The boys know we have to give one more big effort to get across the line."
The message from Carter to the playing group after the semi-final triumph was to soak up the experience of preparing for a major league grand final.
"We have to enjoy these moments,'' Carter said.
"You go through your highs and lows in a long footy season, so it's important you enjoy every finals moment.
"Playing in grand finals doesn't happen all the time, so I want everyone to enjoy the build-up and make the most of it."
The Bulldogs got through the second semi-final unscathed in terms of injuries and, barring any incidents on the training track, are expected to take an unchanged line-up into Saturday week's grand final.
They'll sit back with anticipation this Saturday and watch Sandhurst and Strathfieldsaye battle it out in the preliminary final.
The forecast of a warm day for the preliminary final only enhances Golden Square's advantage of earning the week off.
BFNL preliminary final day schedule:
FOOTBALL
8.45am: under-16 BJFL grand final - Sandhurst v Golden Square
10.45am: under-18s - Gisborne v Sandhurst
12.45pm: reserves -Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
2.50pm: seniors - Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
NETBALL
10am: 17-and-under - Gisborne v Golden Square
11.20am: B-Reserve - Kangaroo Flat v Gisborne
12.40pm: B-grade - Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
2pm: A-Reserve - Gisborne v Kangaroo Flat
3.20pm: A-Grade - Gisborne v Castlemaine
