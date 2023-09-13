Hitting a birthday milestone was a chance to reflect on life for Estelle Waterman.
Despite battling through a leukemia diagnosis in 2008 and suffering two strokes in the last 12 months, the now 90-year-old said it was important to be strong through it all.
"I've made many mistakes in my life, but I had to learn from them," she said.
"I've had a hard life and I could sit back and feel sorry for myself, and I did, but I think of others who are worse off than I am and get up again."
Mrs Waterman has spent much of her life teaching others, from netball to swimming and everything in between.
"I always wanted to be an Olympian," she said.
"But there was always something inside me that wanted to teach.
"I figured if I couldn't do something, I could at least teach it."
That passion turned into Mrs Waterman starting up an exercise class for older women over 50 years ago.
"It's so important to exercise, not just for your body, but also your mind," she said.
She continued instructing the class up until 18 months ago, when friends Maureen Beale and Irene Pilcher took over the reigns.
But Mrs Waterman still enjoys attending the class to keep herself active.
"I believe every story has a beginning and end," she said.
"I've been with the class from the beginning and I know it's not the end."
Ms Beale said the former Bendigo Citizen of the Year was an important part of the community.
"She looks as fit as she always has," she said.
"Estelle has done so much in so many areas of the community.
"We wouldn't be here without her."
Mrs Waterman was was left in tears after she walked into a surprise party on September 12.
She was escorted out of her class and into a room full of old friends and students for a morning tea celebration.
"It's just beautiful," Mrs Waterman said when she walked into the room.
The Holy Trinity Church Hall was filled with familiar faces from the past, including Mrs Waterman's bridesmaid from 68 years ago Enid Nuttall and more.
