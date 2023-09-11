CV League One powers Tatura and Shepparton South will clash in the grand final after scoring contrasting wins in the weekend's preliminary finals.
Tatura outplayed FC Eaglehawk 2-0, while Shepparton South survived a huge scare from Epsom before prevailing 3-2 in extra time.
It will be the second-straight year that Tatura and Shepparton South have clashed in the grand final.
Shepparton South fell behind on Sunday after 26 minutes when Mitch Langenbacher found the back of the net.
The Scorpions kept South at bay until 11 minutes before full-time when South's star striker Joel Aitken, who started on the bench in his first game back from injury, levelled the scores.
Two minutes later the talented Nick Mori gave Shepparton South a 2-1 advantage.
It appeared Shepparton South would win in regulation until Epsom's Cooper Arkinstall took full advantage of a Shepparton South turnover and scored his side's second goal in the 90th minute.
Seven minutes into extra time, Shepparton South's Liam Nash fired home his side's most important goal of the year.
This time there was no way back for the Scorpions.
"It was a monumental effort by our boys,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said.
"The boys put up a brilliant fight. They went to sleep for about three minutes and that's when Shepparton South scored two goals.
"We fought back to make it 2-2, but you could see (in extra time) we were starting to fatigue. They had quality on the bench, whereas we don't have that depth on the bench.
"It's disappointing that we lost, but at the same time I'm very proud of what we did this year.
"Shepparton South beat us 10-0 the first time we played them this year and mid-season we were looking at missing the finals.
"We bounced back to finish third on the ladder and just missed out on making the grand final. I'm proud of the boys."
Shepparton South coach Rob Harmeston was a relieved man.
"Epsom came at us and we didn't play as well as we could have,'' Shepparton South coach Rob Harmeston said.
"We started sloppily and that caught us out a bit. Epsom played well, they had a good game plan and they gave us a good game.
"We got over the line which is the important thing."
The turning point was the decision to bring Aitken, Nash and Feliz Onea off the bench in the 61st minute.
"We made a triple substitution and it helped change the game,'' Harmeston said.
"We needed to shake the game up and it worked."
Shepparton South gets another crack at Tatura on grand final day.
The Ibises, who scored an upset win over South in last year's grand final, proved too good for Eaglehawk at Truscott Reserve.
Fraser Gosstray opened the scoring just before half-time, while Thomas Leech headed home a corner midway through the second-half.
"Very happy to get the win and move on to next week,'' Tatura coach Thomas Corso said.
"I was pretty pleased with the way we played. We had the majority of the chances and our keeper didn't have to make a save.
"It would have been nice to kill the game off earlier, but that's the way it goes.
"The most pleasing thing was that we had our senior boys back on the pitch.
"It was the first game for the year that we've had Tristan Zito, Cody Sellwood and Thomas Leech all in the same team.
"We're looking forward to next week."
Shepparton United will tackle reigning premiers Strathfieldsaye Colts United in Sunday's grand final.
Shepparton United produced arguably its best performance of the season in defeating Spring Gully United 4-1 in the preliminary final.
The young Reds took the lead in the first five minutes, but from then on it was all Shepparton United.
Two goals in five minutes midway through the first half from in-form forward Olivia Saron turned the game in Shepparton United's favour.
"We didn't play well and we had a lack of experience with our youngsters,'' Spring Gully United coach Simon Smith said.
"We weren't good enough on the day. We looked dangerous in attack, but we were vulnerable at the back and our transition wasn't very good.
"Shepparton United basically had four opportunities and they took all four of them. Fair play to them, you can't knock them for that.
"We created a few chances and only took one."
Smith was proud of his side's achievements in 2023.
"When you lose nine players from your squad from last year and you bring in a bunch of youngsters, to finish runners-up in the regular season was incredible, really,'' Smith said.
"Half of the starting team from Sunday could play in the under-16s. That experience, maturity and physicality catches up with them.
"Overall, they've had a really good season."
LEAGUE ONE MEN
Tatura 2 (F. Gosstray, T. Leech) d FC Eaglehawk 0.
Shepparton South 3 (J. Aitken, N. Mori, L. Nash) d Epsom 2 (M. Langenbacher, C. Arkinstall).
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Spring Gully United 1 (I. Monotti) lt Shepparton United 4 (O. Saron 2, A. Marrone (OG), O. Loverso).
LEAGUE TWO MEN
Shepparton 1 (H. Algazali) lt Swan Hill 2.
Golden City 0 lt La Trobe University Red 1 (J. Naunton).
LEAGUE TWO WOMEN
Kyneton 1 (S. Hooppell) lt La Trobe University 2 (S. Fox 2).
YOUTH DIVISION
La Trobe University 4 (J. Clemens 2, J. Fodor, H. Waters-Hughes) d Castlemaine 2 (A. Kelly, R. Christie).
LEAGUE ONE RESERVES
Strathdale 1 (B. Burkitt) lt Epsom 4 (R. Yarwood 2, T. McLennan, J. Spedding).
Shepparton United 2 (A. Tuyli 2) dr Tatura 2 (J. Brun 2). Tatura won 6-4 on penalties.
