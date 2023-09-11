More affordable houses are coming to Daylesford, but it's a tiny drop in the bucket compared to what's required.
The state government confirmed another $2.1 million would flow through to support building six homes, as part of its Big Housing Build regional housing investment.
It's part of a $17 million round of funding that will eventually build 55 homes across the state in regional areas.
In November 2022, Hepburn Shire Council began a study on affordable housing, noting the 2021 census, conducted during lockdown, revealed 2008 unoccupied homes - twice the Victorian average.
Council chief executive Bradley Thomas said the six new homes will be part of a development in Daylesford.
"It's great that (state government agency) Homes Victoria is funding the project, that's now two projects in Hepburn for a total of 10 homes, and we'll keep pushing for more," he said.
"The bigger context, for us as a shire, is that housing is a significant crisis."
According to Hepburn Shire, there are 369 households in rental stress, which is 36.8 per cent of all renters, and the number of new private rental lettings dropped by 58 dwellings last year, a drop of 20 per cent from 2020-21.
In June 2022, when the last council survey took place, just 10 rental lettings were affordable for low-income households across the shire.
Council also stated 10 per cent of properties in Hepburn Shire are listed on short stay accommodation websites, higher than the 7.6 per cent listed as long-term rentals.
As well as finding a home for people, the housing crisis has flow-on effects for other industries in the shire - tourism and farming will suffer if the baristas and farmhand can only afford to live an hour or more away.
Mr Thomas said council will consider the new Affordable Housing Strategy and Action Plan at September's council meeting.
The six houses funded by the state government are understood to be part of the Middleton estate, but it's not clear which support agency will be involved.
A state government spokesperson said contract details are being worked out and will be announced "soon".
