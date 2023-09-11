Bendigo City FC scored arguably the biggest win in club history when it defeated football power South Melbourne in the elite NPL1 under-18 division on the weekend.
In their first season in the state premier junior league, Bendigo City's under-18s upstaged South Melbourne 1-0 in the club's final home game of the season.
It was the team's second win of the campaign and a sweet moment for coach Greg Thomas.
"To beat an NPL powerhouse like South Melbourne, I couldn't be prouder of the boys,'' Thomas said.
"They fully deserved a win like this. They've worked so hard all year.
"We've missed a lot of players through the back half of the year, but we were close to full strength on Saturday and it showed what this team can do.
"It was our first clean sheet and to beat one of, if not, the biggest NPL teams in Australia is a credit to the boys.
"They've stuck at it all year and it's a massive result for our entire club, not just the under-18s.
"It shows everyone that we're doing the right thing in creating this pathway for the juniors."
Archie Matheson's first goal of the season was well-timed for Bendigo City.
Moments after coming on as a substitute, Matheson was in the right place to score the only goal of the game in the 68th minute.
"(Straiker) Hamish (Walker) got himself into the box and held off a couple of players with his size and strength,'' Thomas said.
"He squared up a ball for Archie (Matheson) to fire home from four or five yards out. He normally plays as a defender, but we threw him further forward to see if we could get something out of him."
"So often this year we've had to chase games after conceding early goals, but this time we kept a clean sheet and got our noses in front. The boys defended really well.
"Having (defender) Archie Goudie back the past couple of weeks has been big for us. He's a fantastic player and he settled things down back for us.
"To be honest, South Melbourne really didn't have any chances. We dominated the game.
"It was a complete team effort. We had no passengers and had a great win."
The under-18 victory capped Bendigo city's most successful weekend of the year.
None of the club's four junior teams were beaten.
The under-14s drew 0-0 with Caroline Springs, the under-15s defeated Moreland City 4-0 and the under-16s defeated Moreland City 4-0.
"We didn't concede a goal in any age group, which was a great effort,'' Thomas said.
"The club is on the right track. There's some great signs of improvement there."
Next Sunday marks the final round of the season for the Bendigo City under-age teams.
The under-18s are away to Glen Eira, the under-14s and under-16s host Murray United, while the under-15s are at home to Heidelberg United.
