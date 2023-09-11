New sporting precinct a big boost for Bendigo cricket

Cricket in Bendigo has received a massive shot in the arm with the opening of a state-of-the-art facility at Catherine McAuley College.
The new $25.9 million Mercy Junortoun Sporting Precinct includes two junior-sized ovals, one minimum-size senior oval with lights and an electronic scoreboard and one full-size senior oval with a turf wicket along with netball, basketball and social spaces.
But the highlight is undoubtedly the indoor 'cricket hub', which has six synthetic net lanes with changeable walls.
"It's pretty impressive and will be a great asset for the wider country cricket community," Bendigo District Cricket Association president Travis Harling said.
"Most of all the indoor facility will be massive for developing junior cricketers.
"If we've got kids who are serious about going down and playing premier cricket, they need access to facilities 12 months of the year, which the hub affords them the opportunity to do.
"It will present many opportunities for academies and next-level training for clubs in the region also, so I'm looking forward to working with the school to work out an arrangement."
Cricket Victoria talent development specialist and former Bendigo Cricket Club coach Shane Koop had similar thoughts, saying the hub is massive for our junior representative Northern Rivers cricketers.
"The Northern Rivers region has a proud history of identifying and preparing players for Victorian cricket, and this environment will only enhance that," Koop said.
"The opening of the facility comes at a great time as we've only just launched our new streamlined player pathway model.
"Our Rivers players can now develop their game in a local high-performance environment, which we're confident will increase the standard of play in the newly formed Country Cup."
The two outdoor synthetic ovals, which can be seen when driving in from the trotting track side of the school, will be available from round one of this season.
Local competitions, the BDCA and Emu Valley Cricket Association, will likely utilise these grounds.
With the EVCA a synthetic competition, the senior hub cricket ground will come in handy for afternoon matches also.
The turf oval won't be ready until after February, 2024, but Harling says he envisages opportunities to use the neutral ground in the future.
"We don't have any clubs based out there at this stage, but it's a great opportunity to have another turf wicket in Bendigo," he said.
"It could be utilised as a spare venue if council are doing works on grounds or wicket tables, for example.
"We've got to wait and see what the school's arrangements are with the council, but it's exciting nonetheless."
While the hub is no doubt is a godsend for country cricketers, the facility will also provide the opportunity for elite Melbourne programs to train in Bendigo.
Essendon and Richmond Cricket Club's 1st XI sides are scheduled to play at the QEO on January 13, 2024, and could potentially use the hub to train in the lead-up to the match.
"We've already raised it with Essendon and Richmond when they come up to train at the precinct," Harling said.
"Once the turf pitch is ready and it's able to offer early season cricket with the indoor centre next door all of a sudden, we're on the way to being able to welcome premier clubs and private schools to train regularly."
