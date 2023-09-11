Bendigo lawn bowls star Aaron Wilson capped a successful World Bowls Championship campaign with two more medals at the weekend.
After claiming the silver medal in the men's pairs in the first week of competition, Wilson earned a bronze medal in the men's singles.
He was also part of the Australian squad which won the overall men's gold trophy as the best performed country.
Wilson completed a perfect 9-0 record in the men's singles sectional play.
In the quarter-finals Wilson defeated New Zealand's 21-16, but in the semi-finals he was outplayed by Ireland's Gary Kelly 21-6.
Kelly lost the gold medal match to Canada's Ryan Bester 16-12.
Bester took out the final five ends of the contest to claim his first men's singles world title. He previously finished second in 2012 and 2016.
Australia won the best performed men's squad on the back of gold medal triumphs in the fours and triples.
Wilson and Aaron Teys were silver medalists in the pairs after losing to Ireland's Gary Kelly and Adam Mckeown in the final.
New Zealand won the best performed women's squad.
Australia's only gold medal in women's events came in the triples where Dawn Hayman, Lynsey Clarke and Kelsey Cottrell won the gold medal.
