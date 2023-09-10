CASTLEMAINE is daring to dream after charging into the third week of BFNL A-grade netball finals for the first time in club history.
The Magpies set up a preliminary final showdown against Gisborne next Saturday after prevailing by one goal over Kangaroo Flat in Sunday's first semi-final at the QEO.
They came from three goals down early in the final term to win by the barest of margins, 42-41, ending the Roos' hopes of a third straight grand final appearance.
Coming a week after they eliminated South Bendigo from finals contention, two finals wins represent the Magpies' best return in an A-grade finals series.
More importantly, it has put them within one victory of an historic grand final berth.
A nail-biting one-goal win over the Roos erased memories of the Magpies' heartbreaking first semi-final loss to Gisborne in extra time last September.
Co-coaches Gary Cooke and Fiona Fowler praised their players' persistence and composure after they continued to claw their way back throughout a see-sawing contest.
"After last year, we were determined to not let that happen again," Cooke said in reference to their gut-wrenching 2022 finals loss.
"It's the first time we've won two A-grade finals (in a season), so it's a fantastic achievement and a pretty proud day.
"It was a tough game and it could have gone either way, so we were glad to hang on."
MORE BFNL NETBALL:
Fowler, who played a key role in defence in the win, put this year's improvement down to increased depth.
"Being able to switch the line-up (on Sunday) and push Winnie (Emma Winfield) into the circle and bring Caity (Caitlin Richardson) on really made a difference," she said.
"Caity played really well today. And we had Charlotte McMurray start (the game) to play a role on Abbey Ryan and then Megan Wilson came on and played a role.
"Having that depth is something we haven't been able to quite nail. We've had to rely on our seven out there most weeks.
"We nearly gave it away. I was one of the culprits. I threw it away to Chelsea Sartori in the dying seconds, and I thought I had just given them the win. But we clawed it back.
"And credit to Kangaroo Flat, the move they made in bringing a moving goal attack on (Ashlee O'Shea) in the last quarter was a smart move.
"It's all a bit of a blur," Fowler added in response to a nervous and frenetic final few minutes of the game.
Player depth is something the Magpies, who finished the home and away rounds in fourth spot, have struggled with for the better part of the season due to injuries and other unavailability.
But they have been significantly bolstered at finals time by the regular inclusions of goaler Mikaela Vaughan and midcourter Maddie Carter, and now the return of Richardson from a back injury.
Cooke said their two finals wins had given the playing group plenty of belief ahead of a tough preliminary final encounter against Gisborne.
The Bulldogs are the only team Castlemaine has not beaten since its return to thre A-grade competition last season, with the closest of their five losses coming in their last meeting in round 11 at Gardiner Reserve.
Gisborne won that by one goal (29-28) and also defeated the Magpies earlier in the season, 43-35, at Camp Reserve.
"It will be a great game; we're really looking forward to it," Cooke said.
"We'll have our squad of 12, so we will be willing to make the changes when we need."
Gisborne will be aiming to bounce back from a six-goal second semi-final loss to Sandhurst.
