COLBINABBIN will face off against long-time rival White Hills in next weekend's HDFNL grand final after stunning reigning premiers Elmore in Saturday's preliminary final at Huntly.
The Grasshoppers, who had not beaten the Bloods since their one-goal triumph in the 2019 preliminary final, produced their best performance of the season to win 71-62.
They will be hoping to top that effort in the premiership decider against the Demons, also to be played at Huntly.
A shock loss contributed to a straight sets exit for Elmore, which was forced into a preliminary final showdown against the Grasshoppers, on the back of a second semi-final loss against White Hills.
The Bloods had entered the finals as premiership favourites following a brilliant unbeaten home and away season.
Reappointed Colbinabbin coach Jen McIntyre praised a 'consistent and full four quarter effort' by all seven players who took to the court.
"Our attack end was pretty slick; big volumes. We didn't miss much," she said.
"And there was just some good arms-over pressure in defence.
"It's the old cliché, but we just had to score off our centres, as we knew we weren't going to get many from them.
"But when we did get the ball off them, we just had to capitalise and we did manage to do that."
After a tight first half in which they led by three goals at quarter time and one less at half time, the Grasshoppers broke the game open with a 20-13 third quarter, in which young shooters Matilda McIntyre and Ella Kerlin both converted 10 goals.
MORE NETBALL:
McIntyre was again fantastic in the last term with 10 goals as the Grasshoppers capped a stunning win with a 16-16 quarter.
Coach McIntyre described the final quarter as 'the longest 15 minutes'.
"Obviously, they always have the ability to score really easily, so I was quite wary of that," she said.
Elmore co-coach Gabe Richards said it was a disappointing end to a season full of so much potential.
"Full credit to Colbo, they didn't make many mistakes and when they did, we just couldn't capitalise and claw our way back," she said.
"We didn't start well and their goalers were brilliant and didn't leave us with many opportunities.
"They consistently put pressure on us throughout the court. They were brilliant and I think they will give White Hills a real scare next week."
A testament to Colbinabbin's strength, co-coaches Richards and Allira Holmes rung plenty of changes in a bid to regain some lost momentum.
Among them, Andrea Wilson, who started the game in centre, spent the middle two quarters at goal keeper and the last at goal defence, while Chloe Whitfield and Ellie Laffy each spent a half at wing defence.
"We needed to try some different things and give it a crack," Richards said.
"In previous years we have been able to generate a fair bit of opportunity from our defensive end, but it just didn't come on Saturday. And that in turn puts pressure on offensively.
"It was disappointing for our supporters, as they have given us unbelievable support throughout the year.
"It was just a day where they were far too good for us."
The Bloods will still have two teams in grand finals, with the A-reserve chasing back-to-back titles and B-grade to meet White Hills after a thrilling two-goal win over Huntly on Saturday.
Obviously, they always have the ability to score really easily, so I was quite wary of that- Colbinabbin coach Jen McIntyre
Star centre Olivia McEvoy said the win was easily one of the most remarkable in her more than 200 A-grade games in green and gold.
"I'm still in shock. Even shooting 71 goals, it's not really heard of in these sorts of games," she said.
"It was fantastic to be a part of it.
"We probably haven't been at our best against them this year, but we really played our best on Saturday.
"I think us being such a young side might really have been an advantage.
"At the end of the day we finished third and we knew those two sides (Elmore and White Hills) were a bit above us, so we just gave it our all.
"We knuckled down and worked out where we might have been able to beat them, but in order to do that, we all had to play extremely well.
"At the end of the day, our goal keeper Elle Palmer could only do so much on Gabe (Richards).That was going to be a mission in itself. They still scored 61."
McEvoy said Richards, who totalled 53 of her sides' goals, had been virtually unstoppable.
Next week's grand final marks a return to the epic grand final rivalry built up by the Demons and Grasshoppers through four straight premiership deciders between 2016 to '19.
Colbinabbin won the first two of those grand finals and White Hills the last two.
QUALIFYING FINAL RECAP:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.