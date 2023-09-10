Bendigo Advertiser
Colbinabbin to renew epic HDFNL grand final rivalry with White Hills

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 10 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:47pm
HDFNL league best and fairest Olivia McEvoy drives Colbinabbin into attack during Saturday's preliminary final clash against Elmore. Picture courtesy of Colbinabbin Football Netball Club
COLBINABBIN will face off against long-time rival White Hills in next weekend's HDFNL grand final after stunning reigning premiers Elmore in Saturday's preliminary final at Huntly.

