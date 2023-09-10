LVFNL: Panthers young guns, reserves shine again on grand stage

JUST like the seniors that followed later in the day, Marong's under-18s and reserves sides also completed unbeaten seasons with Loddon Valley league premierships on Saturday.
The Panthers' under-18s began the club's second-consecutive football trifecta with a 66-point win over the East Loddon Rams.
It was two goals apiece early in the second quarter before the Panthers put their foot down.
The Panthers kicked 10 of the last 11 goals of the game to cruise to a 12.19 (91) to 3.7 (25) victory.
Harry Cruise, Lochie Hale and Liam Rielley kicked two goals apiece, with the Panthers' best players led by ruckman Josh Hall, Reilley and Hudson Bourke.
The medal for best on ground was awarded to the Rams' Josh Diss, while midfielder Tyler Rasmussen and the classy Jaxon Addlem were also prominent for East Loddon.
"We've been training all year and today makes all the hard work all worthwhile," Marong co-coach Matt Justice said.
"The boys played a fantastic game today and I couldn't be more proud."
Meanwhile, Marong's reserves team is now 48-0 since the LVFNL resumed in 2021 following the COVID-abandoned 2020.
Just as they did last year, the Panthers defeated Pyramid Hill in the grand final.
After leading by four points at half-time the Panthers pulled away to win 9.9 (63) to 6.9 (45).
The Panthers' Pat Gretgrix was the standout player on the ground, kicking three goals and earning the best-on-ground medal.
Coach Carl Thiesz, skipper Aaron Collins and Harry Baker were also strong performers for the Panthers, while the Bulldogs' best were headed by Darcy Hetherington, skipper Brad Moon in defence and Matt Moon.
"It's a great group of boys; they have put in the work over the year, want to keep getting better and just play hard every week," Thiesz said.
