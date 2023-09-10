Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

Marong caps undefeated LVFNL B-grade season with convincing grand final win

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 10 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MARONG has capped its dominant LVFNL B-grade season in fine style by beating Maiden Gully YCW in Saturday's grand final at Inglewood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.