MARONG has capped its dominant LVFNL B-grade season in fine style by beating Maiden Gully YCW in Saturday's grand final at Inglewood.
The Panthers, coached by Alisha Pickering, put the seal on an undefeated season with a convincing 45-34 victory over Maiden Gully YCW.
While the Panthers had scored two big wins over the Eagles during the home and away season, little separated the two teams in this year's second semi-final at Serpentine.
Marong won that clash, but not before a major scare after the Eagles came from seven goals down at three quarter time and by as many as nine early in the final quarter to lose by one.
Pickering said it was always going to take something special to get over the top of a talented Eagles line-up, bolstered by Leisa Barry, Jarrenhy Webb and Brianna Harris, who were all part of the bench for their club's A-grade triumph.
"I think we knew we had to take it to a whole new level; Maiden Gully really tested us in the second semi," she said.
"But the girls were able to lift it up a notch and more."
Pickering said their semi-final scare had been a handy wake-up call for her side following their 16 straight home and away season victories.
"We knew they would come at us hard, but having the week off helped," she said.
"It had been so long since we had played Maiden Gully (the teams clashed in rounds one and 10 this season), so we probably weren't as prepared as we would have liked to have been a few weeks ago.
"But we took plenty away from that game and went back and worked on our game plan and really executed well.
"We've had multiple girls that have missed big parts of the season, but the good thing was we were able to get everyone back at the right time of the season.
"I'm pretty fortunate. As I always say, I really have an A-grade team."
One player to have made appearances in A-grade this season, speedy midcourter Briella Gibbs was named best on court.
"I thought she had a cracking game. She's a real workhorse and just never stops," Pickering said.
"She fed the ball beautifully to our goalers and pretty much worked hard all over the court."
In a brilliant all-round team effort, goal attack Bianca Bourke produced what her coach hailed as her 'best game for the year', while Farin Gregg was strong in defence.
" I don't think I could have picked one single best player today," Pickering said.
"They all played well, which is exactly what you want on grand final day.
"It was nice to see (goal shooter) Britt Hercus get a premiership. She's a long-term Panther and does a lot of work off the court.
"She's our netball ops and really loves the club and we've loved helping give her a premiership."
In other lower grade games, Maiden Gully YCW defeated Marong in C-grade 53-45; Maiden Gully YCW beat Marong 33-32 in C-reserve; Bridgewater claimed the 17-and-under honours with a tough 48-45 victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine; while Calivil United claimed the 13-and-under and 15-and-under double with respective wins over the Eagles and Bridgewater.
Best on court medal winners were: C-grade - Olivia Hall (Maiden Gully YCW); C-reserve - Elise Chambers (Marong); 17-and-under - Daisy Stringer (Bridgewater); 15-and-under - Chloe Tweed (Calivil United); 13-and-under - Teagen Vinnicombe (Calivil United).
