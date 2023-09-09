BE IT COACHING, playing or in any of the many committee or volunteer roles she has filled since arriving at YCW (now Maiden Gully YCW) 12 seasons ago, Christie Griffiths has always been considered a leader.
While she may have relinquished the A-grade coaching reins following last season's drought-breaking premiership, Griffiths has continued to have a strong influence over a predominantly young and successful Eagles.
In Saturday's A-grade grand final, the veteran midcourter was back to doing what she does best - leading from the front.
Griffiths was named best on court in the Eagles' stirring three-goal grand final triumph over Mitiamo.
It followed a vintage performance at wing attack.
An indication of how well she played, Griffiths did not even enter the game until the second quarter, with the starting role going to Tia Reaper - who, at 21 - represents part of the bright future at Maiden Gully YCW.
Renowned for her competitiveness, Griffiths was content to play any role first year coach Adam Boldiston wanted this season, including coming off the bench.
"I've had my day; Adam knows I am happy to come on whenever," she said.
"I hadn't played wing attack this year until Tia got injured, so I am more than happy to give the young ones a go.
"I hadn't played wing attack for four or five years, so it was a challenge. I was up for it, but it was nice this year to just play without coaching and just concentrate on my game."
She praised Boldiston for continuing to raise the bar on expectations and performance as the wins continued to mount during the season.
"He's done a great job. We have grown as a team and he's continued on from what I was working on," she said.
"Everyone here respects him and he'll be here next year.
"He brought in a few nice players and now we just need to keep the young ones coming through.
"That's how you continue to grow as a club."
While the grand final result was always in doubt up until about the final minute, Griffiths said there was nothing surprising about how the game played out.
"It's always a great tussle against Mitiamo and you know you are always going to get a tough battle," she said.
"You really do just have to make the most of every opportunity.
"We saw it when we played them at Serp (in the second semi-final), we came back from seven goals down.
"It's never over until the final whistle goes."
While a lot can happen over the off-season, Griffiths believes the Eagles definitely have it in them to earn a premiership three-peat.
But it will happen without her, with the newest grand final best on court medallist content to spend next season playing B-grade alongside her daughter Skye.
Griffiths coached the B-grade team in Saturday's grand final loss to Marong.
As for her best on court medal.
"I did not expect that; I did not see that coming at all," said Griffiths, who earlier in the season celebrated her 200th club.
"I don't know who it would have gone to, but I certainly wasn't expecting it."
Saturday's other best on court medal winners were: B-grade - Briella Gibbs (Marong); C-grade - Olivia Hall (Maiden Gully YCW); C-reserve - Elise Chambers (Marong); 17-and-under - Daisy Stringer (Bridgewater); 15-and-under - Chloe Tweed (Calivil United); 13-and-under - Teagen Vinnicombe (Calivil United).
