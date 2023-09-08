IT TOOK extra time to separate Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo a fortnight ago.
At Inglewood on Saturday, the Eagles and Superoos will return for the fourth and final round of their LVFNL season 2023 rivalry on the biggest stage of them all.
The Eagles will head into grand final day with a distinct 3-0 advantage over the Superoos this season.
But as the second semi-final at Serpentine a two weeks ago proved, past results count for little.
Despite losses by 19 and nine goals during the season, Mitiamo - much like they did in last year's second semi-final - rallied strongly to take the game right up to the premiership favourites.
While the Superoos were unable to execute the win as they did in the corresponding game last year, they did force the game into extra time.
They were arguably unlucky not to steal the win, leading at every change of end, including by seven goals at half time and by one at three quarter time.
Scores were still locked together at the end of the first five minutes of extra time before the Eagles steadied to win by three goals.
It's set the scene for an intriguing premiership decider.
In his first season at the helm after replacing last year's premiership coach Christie Griffiths, Eagles coach Adam Boldiston is stoked both personally and for the club to again be contending for a premiership.
"I've always felt it's harder to get into a grand final than it is to win one and that semi-final going into extra time proved just how tough it is to get there," he said.
"That was evident again last week in the preliminary final, with Mitiamo winning by a goal.
"It is so hard to get in there, so now that we are both there, anything can happen and we are really excited by the challenge."
Full of praise for the Superoos, Boldiston insisted holding on to win by one goal over a surging Marong last Saturday, a week after a gut-wrenching semi-final loss, was the ultimate measure of their courage and resilience.
"The key is definitely getting away to a good start; the last two games against Miti we haven't gotten away to a good start," he said.
"That is something we really want to achieve. We want to be ready and set from the start and to put some scoreboard pressure on them.
"In the semi-final, it was all about nerves. I know the four attackers were all nervous, especially (midcourters) Arriah Keogh and Tia Reaper in their first time in senior finals.
"They were bound to be nervous and even Tia (Webb) and Meg (Patterson) had a few nerves.
"If we get those under control, that will put us in good stead."
Keogh and Reaper will be among three changes from last year's grand final line-up, with Boldiston's sister, experienced defender Jayne Norton, also having come on board this season.
Boldiston said all three had impacted strongly throughout the season.
"They have all fitted into the side and the club seamlessly and the things they offer have been fantastic," he said.
"We have a lot of speed in the midcourt.
"Last year we had Leisa Barry, who is just a smart, clever and creative player. Now we have Tia Reaper with a lot more speed.
"We have been able to mould that into the attacking end and then we have Arriah, who is just an incredible athlete, is skilled and can use both hands.
"I think she's bought us a bit of extra strength and agility through the middle.
"And Jayne's experience at wing defence has been invaluable; we have seen the players around her just grow this season.
"She has helped Laura Butler and Rachael Gray really develop their games."
A clear strength for the Eagles is their match-winning goaling combination of 2023 Helen Ward medallist Meg Patterson and Tia Webb, who was last year's league best and fairest.
The pair has only strengthened their combination in the circle, with their duel against the Superoos' Caitlyn Hocking and Abbey Battersby likely to go a long way to determining the outcome.
"Their (medal-winning) achievements are a real credit to the work the girls put in," Boldiston said.
"Tia, as a player, has really developed her game this year and has added a few extra strings to her bow.
"Meg's season was a little slow to start, but she really came into her own in the middle part of the season.
"She really knows how I want that goal attack position worked.
"It's exciting for them, but I know they'd give up one of those (best and fairest) medals to get the premiership cup."
It will be a big day for Maiden Gully YCW, with its netball teams involved in five grand finals, including B-grade, C-grade and C-reserve, all against Marong, and 13-and-under against Calivil United.
Mitiamo coach Wilson is hoping history can repeat itself and she can again play the role of grand final spoiler.
She helped engineer the Superoos' stirring 2012 premiership success when they upset YCW 47-39.
Like this season, the Eagles had lost only one game all season in the lead-up to grand final day.
The premiership-winning line-up featured current skipper Laura Hicks and centre Amelia Ludeman.
Sarah Bateman (nee Ludeman) was also member of the premiership team, but will be absent from the line-up on Saturday due to pregnancy.
She will still play a support role from the coaching bench.
Another familiar face from that line-up, which included goal defence Tahnee Cannan, who will be playing in a HDFNL preliminary final on Saturday with Elmore, Tamera Grant and young goal shooter Stella Calder, was Jayne Norton, who will line-up in defence for Maiden Gully YCW this time.
Wilson, who did not coach A-grade again until this season after that win, rates it as one of her proudest and best days in netball.
"We had such a young and inexperienced side; Amelia was 17, Stella Calder was 17, and we really had to shuffle players around and play players out of position after Gabe Marlow got injured (during the season)," she said.
"It was Laura's first A-grade premiership.
"We hadn't gotten overly close to them that year, but we worked hard knowing that if we got there we'd give it a good crack.
"The first quarter, we gave it that fair crack and stumped them and they never really recovered.
"I said it back then and I've said it all this year: You only have to beat them once."
Wilson admitted 'the heart had certainly been tested' in recent weeks following a pair of finals thrillers, including their one-goal preliminary final win, which was only decided after the final siren.
But having adopted a patient and strategic approach all season, she is confident that restraint is ready to bear fruit.
"We knew at the start of the year with weeks off for Easter and the bye, and then again heading into the second round with the King's Birthday and the bye, that we'd get a better crack at things as the season grew deeper," she said.
"And we also knew with our run home that we had plenty of time to work on things and should be hitting our peak on Saturday.
"I do think we have timed things nicely and have hit our peak.
"We've been the top two sides all year and both teams really deserve to be there.
"Every time we've played them this year we've gotten better. Two weeks ago gave us quite a bit more belief."
