Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

LVFNL netball powerhouses Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo meet on grand final stage.

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 8 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully YCW coach Adam Boldiston and captain Tia Webb and Mitiamo captain Laura Hicks and coach Jen Wilson get an early grip on the LVFNL netball premiership cup. Picture by Darren Howe
Maiden Gully YCW coach Adam Boldiston and captain Tia Webb and Mitiamo captain Laura Hicks and coach Jen Wilson get an early grip on the LVFNL netball premiership cup. Picture by Darren Howe

IT TOOK extra time to separate Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo a fortnight ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.