Reigning premiers and debutants in fight for grand final berth

There are no more second chances for Birchip-Watchem, who face Nullawil in this Saturday's NCFL preliminary final.
The winner will play the already qualified and undefeated Sea Lake-Nandaly in the grand final at Boort next week.
After coming off a 41-point loss to the Tigers that looks worse than it was, the Bulls premiership defence now teeters on a knife edge against a side they have struggled with this season.
In their first year in the NCFL after jumping across from the Golden Rivers Football League, the Maroons are within 120 minutes of a storybook debut season grand final berth.
They will be confident, having a good record against the Bulls this season, including beating them by seven goals at George Cartwright Oval all the way back in the opening round of the season in one of the best wins by any side this campaign.
The Bulls got a measure of revenge in round ten, defeating the Maroons by six points but with four fewer scoring shots.
Expecting a fast-paced game with the Maroons' love of moving the footy quickly of half back through the likes of Patrick Kelly.
While the Bulls will need to counter the Maroons' greatest weapon, coach Trevor Ryan will have put a big emphasis on improved ball movement at training throughout the week after his side was stifled going forward by the Tigers in the qualifying final.
This neutralised gun key forward Ben Edwards, who loves fast ball into the forward line and was a big reason for him going goalless for the first time in 2023 last week.
The Maroons go in after having a week off courtesy of their impressive elimination final win over Donald.
Both sides have been listed with unchanged line-ups.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.