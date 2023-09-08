The new $25.9 million Mercy Junortoun Sporting Precinct has officially opened, with Catherine McAuley College students the first to test out the shared-use facility.
Work began on the sporting hub in 2021 at the college's Coolock campus in Junortoun, with the project a partnership between the school, the City of Greater Bendigo, Cricket Australia, Cricket Victoria and the Victorian Government.
"The partnership provided the city and the college with the ability to deliver a superior shared use facility that reduces the need for duplication of sports field investment across education and community sectors," mayor Andrea Metcalf said.
Sporting and community groups will have access to the facility outside of school hours, for example prior to 8.30am and after 4pm weekdays, all weekends, public holidays and school holidays, except for Good Friday or Christmas Day.
The project was funded by $18.4 million from Catherine McAuley College, $7 million from the city and $500,000 from the state government.
"The new precinct is a major investment in the fast-growing Junortoun and Strathfieldsaye area that provides new facilities for junior sport for boys and girls, and the growing participation by women in cricket and AFL," Cr Metcalf said.
"It also provides a new area for the community of Junortoun to enjoy recreational activities."
The redevelopment of the lower oval precinct included the construction of two junior ovals, one minimum-size senior oval with lights and electronic scoreboard, one full-size senior oval with a turf cricket wicket and two outdoor netball courts with lighting.
The new indoor sporting complex features a two-court indoor stadium with community and club social and meeting spaces, kitchen and kiosk spaces, changerooms, and an external viewing area to all sports fields.
The cricket hub area includes a six-lane cricket training net facility with operable walls.
Catherine McAuley College principal Brian Turner said the new facility would be "of lasting benefit to our current and future students".
