BFNL flag hopes on the line for Strathfieldsaye, Eaglehawk

Will Strathfieldsaye finally find its best footy or will Eaglehawk complete a clean sweep of the Storm in 2023 and keep its season alive?
Sunday's BFNL first semi-final between the Storm and the Hawks brings together two teams that have the talent to go all the way and win the flag.
However, they're also two teams that have struggled for consistency in 2023 which makes them hard to trust.
The outcome of Sunday's contest could come down to the efficiency of each forward line.
The Storm and Hawks are well-matched in the midfield and they average 55 and 56 inside 50s respectively per game each.
The front six that makes the most of its chances will win the game.
Strathfieldsaye has struggled to score against fellow top-four teams Sandhurst, Golden Square and Eaglehawk all year.
In seven games against those clubs, the Storm have averaged just 54 points per game and they have a 1-6 record.
The Hawks have played six games for a 2-3-1 record and they average 68 points per game.
When it comes to consistency, injuries and unavailabilities haven't helped both sides, but that excuse won't hold up on Sunday.
The Storm had close to their best side against Golden Square in the qualifying final last weekend and ditto for this Sunday.
If the Storm fall to the Hawks for the third time this year then maybe the answer is simple - Strathfieldsaye is not as good as we thought.
Eaglehawk welcomes back Kal Geary for the cut-throat final.
One of the league's best players over the past decade, Geary will play against his old side for the first time in a final.
The Storm will be well aware of Geary's capabilities, in particular his penchant for playing well in big games - three premiership medals, a Nalder Medal and an AFL Victoria Medal in his decorated career with the Storm.
An added wrinkle for Sunday's game is star Strathfieldsaye forward Lachlan Sharp requires five goals to reach his century for season 2023.
