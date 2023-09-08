HDFNL: Blues, Demons vie for shot at Saints in grand final

MOUNT Pleasant will carry in the momentum of consecutive finals wins when it takes on White Hills for a berth in the Heathcote District league grand final on Saturday.
The Blues and Demons will clash in the preliminary final at Huntly, with the winner to meet Heathcote next week for the flag.
Having finished the home and away season fourth on the ladder the Blues have beaten Leitchville-Gunbower (elimination final) and North Bendigo (first semi-final) over the past fortnight to keep their premiership aspirations alive.
"Momentum is a big part of finals footy; we finished fourth and have had to do it the hard way, but winning form is good form," Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird said on Friday.
"The boys love a challenge and being such a young group they seem to relish being the underdog; they just keep fighting and never give up."
The Blues have made two changes to their side that defeated North Bendigo by 14 points last week.
Ruck/forward Mitch Bennett and Mason Wakefield are two additions, while Jack Craig (broken collarbone) and Oliver Bish are out.
Two bulging discs in his back will keep Blues co-coach and star forward Ben Weightman sidelined for the rest of the season.
White Hills - striving to win through to its first grand final since 2005 - is coming off a 15-point loss to Heathcote in last week's second semi-final.
"I don't think we played too bad last week, but we just couldn't kick straight (8.15) and that cost us big time," White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon said.
"We've worked on that a lot this week, so, hopefully, we will be better when we get our chances."
The Demons have brought in Bendigo Pioneer Eli Pearce, while they are playing the waiting game on experienced midfielder Ben Taylor (hamstring), who missed last week.
Nick Warnock has starred for the Demons in their finals, taking a swag of intercept marks against both Heathcote last week and North Bendigo the previous week and looms as a major stumbling block to the Blues' capacity to kick a winning score.
The Demons and Blues are 1-1 in their meetings so far this year.
