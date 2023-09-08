A Rochester man who crashed into a tree near Axedale has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the 47-year-old driver was travelling south along Axedale-Goornong Road around 11:40am on Friday, September 8 when his blue Toyota Corolla collided with a tree.
Emergency services, including two CFA units from Axedale brigade, went to the site after reports of a car crash.
MORE NEWS:
A CFA spokesperson said on arrival personnel found no one was trapped and marked the incident safe by 12:07pm.
Police said they would investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.