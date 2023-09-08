Bendigo Advertiser
Rochester man in hospital after crashing into tree near Axedale

By Gabriel Rule
Updated September 8 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 1:35pm
The scene of a crash near Axedale on Friday, September 8. Picture VicEmergency
A Rochester man who crashed into a tree near Axedale has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

