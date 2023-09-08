BFNL: Grand final ticket on offer for Dragons and Bulldogs

A well-rested Sandhurst side is as "prepared as we'll ever be," according to coach Ashley Connick, ahead of their second semi-final with Golden Square.
After earning a rest in week one of the finals by claiming the minor premiership, the Dragons are one win away from booking their ticket to the 2023 BFNL grand final.
They'll need to overcome a Golden Square side on a 15-game winning streak, but Connick firmly believes his team is primed for this finals campaign.
"There are arguments both ways, but we feel the week off benefited us," he said.
"There's an incredible opportunity in front of us, but we'll need to be at our best on Saturday.
"When you're in a position like this and feel you're good enough, there's plenty of excitement around the group and a sense we're ready for whatever unfolds."
Nicholas Stagg returns to the Dragons lineup after being rested for the round 18 clash with Eaglehawk.
Joel Wharton (quad) has failed to get up in time, while Isaac Carracher is the hard luck story of the week, having to play his first reserves game of the season after recovering from his own quad issue.
"We felt a game in the reserves would greatly benefit Isaac (Carracher) to give him a chance to be a part of future finals in the seniors," Connick said.
The Dragons will monitor the health of Cooper Smith, who has been named as the 23rd player on the team sheet but will need to have pulled up well from Thursday night training to be any chance.
The surprise inclusion for the Dragons is that of 17-year-old Archer Day-Wicks, who returns to the fold after the Bendigo Pioneers season was ended by the Geelong Falcons last Sunday.
Day-Wicks played three games for the Dragons senior side earlier in the season with a 2.3, 31 disposals performance against South Bendigo in round five, the highlight.
"He's got the ability to be an X Factor for us with his enormous talent, but I've told him I just expect his best effort," Connick said.
"The great stuff he can do is headline act material, but we just love what he brings around contest, pressure and his competitive nature."
Meanwhile, there is a more settled feel to the Bulldogs camp heading into this Saturday.
They will go in unchanged from their 26-point qualifying final win over Strathfieldsaye, and coach Christian Carter believes momentum is with his unit while the pressure is on his opponents.
"We don't mention how many wins in a row we've had, but there's definitely a feeling of momentum in the group," he said.
"We were challenged heavily last week and got through with flying colours, but this week represents a new challenge.
"We aren't feeling any pressure because they've been the top side all year, but if we bring our best, I believe it will be enough to win the match."
If they are to claim the chocolates, the Bulldogs will need to curb the influence of the Dragons' two most influential players, Hamish Hosking and Sam Conforti.
Ruckman Hosking has won the battle with experienced counterpart Matthew Compston both times this year, but Carter is "backing in" his big man to even up the fight and ensure a scrap for the contested footy.
"We like to think our midfield mix is going well at the moment, and finals footy comes down to stoppages, so we'll need to be on top in that area."
Stopping Conforti will go a long way to doing that.
Carter said he would trust Tom Toma, Ryan Hartley and Ricky Monti to go toe-to-toe with the superstar but hinted a tag on Conforti will be heavily considered should he start to tear the game apart.
However, Connick said a tag on the gun mid would play into his hands.
"Like all good sides, we've become accustomed to our best players getting attention with either a full-blown tag or a run with player, and we see it as something we can turn into an advantage," he said.
"It's hard to tag a guy who wins his own footy like Sam (Conforti) - but no doubt they'll put some attention into him - we'll just have a few things in place to ensure it benefits us."
With the Bulldogs' forward line and, in particular, Joel Brett in strong form, the Dragons' defence could be tested like never before this season.
They have only conceded over 65 points once in 2023, which was against the Bulldogs in round 12 when they gave up 96.
"Our front six is functioning really well currently," Carter said.
"If we can cut off those intercept marks and bring the ball to ground with the likes of Monti, Jack Stewart and Xavier Murley crumbing, we'll be dangerous.
"But we must avoid that dump kick otherwise, it will play right into Bryce Curnow's hands."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.