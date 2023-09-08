Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

Dja Dja Wurrung celebrates Walmer State Forest visitor upgrades

September 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upgraded facilities and cultural information boards are expected to enhance visitors' experience in the Walmer State Forest near Castlemaine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.