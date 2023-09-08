Upgraded facilities and cultural information boards are expected to enhance visitors' experience in the Walmer State Forest near Castlemaine.
Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) celebrated the opening of the upgraded site with the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) on September 6.
Dja Dja Wurrung Enterprises general manager Steve Jackson said the site - which included picnic tables, a shelter, toilets, carparking, and trailhead signage - was a great community asset that improved the amenity of the area.
"The facilities - designed, built and installed by our enterprise DJANDAK - embed Dja Dja Wurrung language, stories and design into the landscape," Mr Jackson said.
"Walmer State Forest is an important area for Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung People), who are the Traditional Owners of this site.
"Three neighbouring tribes would pass through this area to visit Liyanganyuk Banyul (Mount Alexander).
"The signage and design provide visitors with a wonderful way to learn more about Dja Dja Wurrung stories and Culture - as well as the work of our organisation towards self-determination for Djaara and healing Country.
"We are all richer for the outcome of this project, which has come about through our negotiations and engagement with DEECA."
The collaboration came about through DJAARA's Recognition Settlement Agreement with the State via a Land Use Activity Agreement, which paved the way for Dja Dja Wurrung Enterprise DJANDAK to complete the works.
DEECA's Director of Forest and Fire Operations Scott Falconer said the improved visitor facilities at Walmer State Forest were a great example of the positive outcomes from the Victorian Government's partnership with DJAARA.
"We're thrilled to work in partnership with DJAARA on Country to build better facilities, experiences and futures for all." Mr Falconer said.
"To enable more people of all abilities better access to this beautiful state forest and all the benefits that come from being in the great outdoors is key to these upgrades, which are part of Victoria's Great Outdoors program."
The statewide Victoria's Great Outdoors program is a $106.6 million investment to increase recreation opportunities for local communities and boost tourism in regional areas.
