Epsom, Borough confident they can defy odds in preliminary finals

Epsom and FC Eaglehawk are rank outsiders in their respective League One Men preliminary final matches on Sunday, but both clubs are confident they can upstage their highly-rated opponents.
Epsom tackles League Cup winner Shepparton South at Beischer Park, while FC Eaglehawk hosts championship winner Tatura at Truscott Reserve.
From early in the season it seemed inevitable that Tatura and Shepparton South would be the two teams to qualify for the grand final, but the Scorpions and Hawks are confident they can spoil the party.
The fact Eaglehawk gets to host its preliminary final against the top team is a major bonus.
The Hawks, who finished fourth on the table, advanced to the preliminary final on the back of an 11-10 penalty shoot-out win over Shepparton United last weekend.
Tatura defeated Eaglehawk 2-0 in both of their home and away season encounters this year.
"We've got to take the win we had (against Shepparton United) and use it as a confidence-booster,'' Eaglehawk coach Sunday Dingkar said.
"We've shown this year that, on our day, our best is good enough.
"We haven't beaten Tatura this year, so we need to be at our best if we want to make it to the grand final."
Tatura's strength is its depth and multiple avenues to goal. The Hawks' defensive unit faces one of its biggest tests of the season.
"Our defensive structure is quite good,'' Dingkar said.
"(The Shepparton United game) was probably our best defensive game, as a collective, for the season.
"Centre-back Brent Hamblin had a really good game leading our backline and Riley (Hayton) was the same in the middle."
READ MORE: Roos ready to rebound in netball semi-final
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Epsom is in season-best form, but the Scorpions confront a Shepparton South side that has scored goals for fun in the latter stages of the season.
"Shepparton South bolstered their stocks and they really don't have a weak link across the park,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said.
"It's a good challenge for us. We've pushed them once or twice, but then we've fallen away.
"If we can put together 90 minutes of football... anything can happen in a final.
"We'll go into the game with a positive attitude and give it everything we've got."
Raeburn said the Scorpions had no plans to "park the bus" against their free-scoring opponents.
"We know our system inside out, so we won't be changing too much,'' Raeburn said.
"I don't want to go into the game with a defensive mindset. Ideally, it would be great for us to get a score on the board early and put them under pressure."
Both of Sunday's preliminary finals are scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.
In League One Women, Spring Gully United and Shepparton United do battle on Sunday for the right to play Strathfieldsaye Colts United in the grand final.
"We've had some good games against Shepparton United this season,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"We gave them a bit of a touch-up in the first game, then we had a good 4-4 draw in the League Cup.
"They beat us 2-1 at our place, but I didn't have a full squad that day. We've got all to play for this week.
"It's all about performing on the day."
The Reds have a talented, young squad, with many of the team's players still eligible to play at under-16 level.
"It was a good achievement for us to finish second on the ladder and a lot of people were surprised that we finished that high,'' Smith said.
"To qualify for the final would be a major achievement and if we do get there we'll have a team that will be competitive."
Sunday's preliminary final is at Truscott Reserve from 10am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.