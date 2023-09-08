Bendigo Advertiser
Epsom, Borough confident they can defy odds in preliminary finals

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Epsom and FC Eaglehawk are rank outsiders in their respective League One Men preliminary final matches on Sunday, but both clubs are confident they can upstage their highly-rated opponents.

