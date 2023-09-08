AS A four-time league best and fairest and undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of Loddon Valley netball, Laura Hicks has earned a reputation for being as unflappable as she is potent and skilful.
So it should come as no surprise to learn that Mitiamo's star goal attack and captain has barely - if at all - given last season's grand final loss to Maiden Gully YCW any thought in the lead-up to this Saturday's premiership decider against the Eagles.
That ship has long since sailed.
Hicks, a dual A-grade premiership player (2012 and '19), is instead focused on the tremendous opportunity ahead for her and her teammates.
"It (last year's loss) is not really a thought for me and I don't think it would be for any of the other girls," she said.
"I feel that year wasn't really a disappointment, or anything like that. We played our best, (but) in the end we weren't good enough.
"We've added to the team we had last year, so we're confident we've improved from that."
Preparing to line up in her fifth grand final in the last six completed seasons, Hicks insists that not everything is about the here and now, preferring to view their grand final appearance as part of a longer journey.
"It's been a work in progress over a number of years, not just this year," she said.
"We've maintained most of our players over time and, each year, we get to know each other's game a bit better.
"The players we have brought in this year (Caitlyn Hocking and Alicia Hay), they're Mitiamo locals and while they haven't necessarily played in the team before, they fit in.
"We're ready to go. We've slowly been working towards grand final day all year, so we're pretty comfortable with knowing what we have to do.
"It's nothing new for us, we just need to execute come Saturday and hopefully we can."
While they have endured their share of grand final heartache over the last dozen or so years, including losses in 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2022, Hicks is steadfastly proud of the Superoos' record of achievement in that time.
That goes double for their knack of being able to retain and regenerate the core of their playing group each season.
"I'm lucky in regards to grand finals. We don't do a lot of big recruiting every year, where we get players from Bendigo clubs," she said.
"We've been working with what we've got and to be in finals when you are playing with girls that have played minis and juniors at the club is pretty special.
"We're lucky we can retain those players, which is a credit to our club."
While Hicks has thoroughly earned four league best and fairests, was runner-up this season and top-three in 2022, Maiden Gully YCW has supplied the last two Helen Ward Medal winners - Meg Patterson (2023) and Tia Webb (2022).
It's that duo Hicks believes poses the biggest threat to the Superoos' ambitions of notching up their first premiership win since 2019.
"They are both very strong players and have the height over our defenders, so we'll probably have to work two times harder to get a tip or intercept or anything we can," she said.
"But our defenders (Caitlyn Hocking and Abbey Battersby) do work overtime to get those little taps, so we need to make sure we use those plays to get some ball up the other end and then turn it into goals."
Free from the pressure of coaching and playing after relinquishing the reins she held for just one year at the end of last season, Hicks believes it's case of the Superoos peaking at the right time going into Saturday, with their close call in last month's second semi-final fuelling plenty of belief among the tight-knit playing group.
"It's going to take our best to beat them, but we believe we can produce our best," she said.
"Two weeks ago we drew and we still had room for improvement, so I think that gave us a bit of confidence it can be done."
