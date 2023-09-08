WHETHER it's enough - time will only tell - but Maiden Gully YCW skipper Tia Webb is certain the Eagles will head into Saturday's LVFNL grand final at Inglewood a better and more rounded team than last season.
That will be music to the ears of Eagles supporters as their club looks to claim back-to-back A-grade flags against perennial contenders Mitiamo.
It will be no easy feat.
No Loddon Valley team has gone back-to-back since the Eagles, in their days as simply YCW, claimed the third of three-straight premierships in 2010.
In the years since, Mitiamo, Pyramid Hill and Bridgewater (all twice) and Calivil United and Newbridge (once) have all added their name to the premiership cup, as well as the Eagles twice, in 2013 and 2022.
Many of those sides did not even get the chance to defend the crown, failing to qualify for the grand final the following season.
But if any team is capable of breaking the recent curse of single premiership winners, it's Maiden Gully YCW, following a near-perfect 15-1 home and away season and a first-up finals win in overtime a fortnight ago against the Superoos.
Webb, last season's league best and fairest, credited new coach Adam Boldiston for the bulk of the Eagles' improvement and development this season.
READ MORE:
"I think we're stronger and I think we're a lot more skilful this year too," she said.
"We've definitely all learnt a lot this year with Adam coming on board.
"I know specifically in attack with Meg (Patterson) and I, we've learned a lot of moving and holding things that have improved us and we have worked and adapted to two new midcourters (Arriah Keogh and Tia Reaper) coming in, which has worked out really well."
With a league best and fairest apiece to their name, Webb and best mate Meg Patterson, who won this year's Helen Ward Medal with 28 votes (three ahead of Mitiamo's star goaler Laura Hicks), shape as the undoubted keys for the Eagles.
The dynamic duo again proved tough for opposition defenders to keep a handle on this season, as the Eagles led all clubs with 1128 goals scored.
Webb is adamant the partnership has only gotten stronger.
"We're still best friends, nothing's changed, but our connection and ability to work together has adapted even further this year," she said.
"I think we've got to the point where we don't even have to speak as much on court, we just know.
"Especially if something is not working, we're able to identify that something has got to change and we just do it on instinct.
"It was absolutely awesome she won the medal, I'm so proud. She's had a really good season and stepped up and improved her game as well."
While the pair have coolly and methodically dealt with the focus opposing teams and coaches put into curbing their influence each week, Webb insisted the Eagles' brilliant form over the last two years had been built on all-round team contributions.
They will again need all cylinders firing on Saturday against a proudly fierce and resilient Superoos, who pushed the minor premiers into extra time at Serpentine two weeks ago, and have been the Eagles' main rivals over the past three years, including the COVID-shortened 2021 season.
"I think stopping that connection between Amelia (Ludeman) and Laura is definitely a key," Webb said.
"But (goal shooter) Carly Scholes is like a silent assassin; quite accurate and ever-present in their game.
"She is definitely a strong player for them."
"I think it's a fair indication from a few weeks ago that it's going to be a tough game and it just comes down to who plays and gels better on the day and which team doesn't give the ball away."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.