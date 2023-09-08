MARONG has one step left to overcome to complete what surely would go down as the most dominant season in the history of the Loddon Valley Football Netball League.
While the Panthers certainly wouldn't be alone in completing an undefeated season should they beat Pyramid Hill in Saturday's grand final at Inglewood, the ruthless way in which they have dominated the season has been at another level.
The Panthers' massive percentage of 506.1 combined with their 17-0 record heading into the grand final is testament to Marong's level of domination.
To give the Panthers' monster percentage some context, since 1980 in the LVFNL the highest season-ending percentage prior to this year has been the 345.8 Marong finished with last season.
Quite simply, there has been no let-up from the Panthers this year, with 12 of their 17 wins by more than 100 points, while in nine of their games they have held their opposition to three goals or less.
"We set out at the start of the year to get ourselves back into this position again and give ourselves an opportunity to go back-to-back," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said this week.
"We feel like we've done everything right to this point and I couldn't be more proud of the way the guys have gone about it.
"They came back hungry, worked really hard over the pre-season and had a good home and away season and now it's about executing on the weekend and giving it the best we've got."
The Panthers - in what is their 50th anniversary season - are gunning for their second flag in a row after they demolished Bridgewater by 94 points in last year's grand final.
Last year's win snapped a 33-year premiership drought for the Panthers and from that side 17 players will be lining up again in Saturday's team - Nathan Walsh, Will Gadsden, Richard Tibbett, Jacob Ede, Lachlan Frankel, Nathan Devanny, Lachlan Lee, Ryley Taylor, Jack McCaig, Kain Robins, century goalkicker Brandyn Grenfell, David Johnstone, Ben Gregg, Jimmy Gadsden, Corey Gregg, Trent Fisher and Kyle Manley.
Brodie Hartland, Matt Willox, Matt Riordan, Michael Bradbury and Jonty Davis are the five players chasing their first senior flag with the Panthers on Saturday.
Marong - which is on an overall winning streak of a country Victoria-best 31 in a row - has made three changes to the side that defeated Pyramid Hill by 24 points in the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
In come skipper Corey Gregg, Jimmy Gadsden and Kyle Manley, with the three omissions the trio of Matt Grant, Tucker Thach and Pat Gretgrix.
However, Grant, Thach and Gretgrix still have the chance to be premiership players on Saturday with Marong in the reserves grand final as well against Pyramid Hill, while the Panthers are also in the under-18s against the East Loddon Rams.
Having won all three football premierships last year, the Panthers as a club now have the rare chance on Saturday to claim a remarkable six football flags across two seasons.
While the Panthers' senior side is filled with experienced star power - the forward trio of Grenfell, Robins, Riordan, ruckman Bradbury, centre half-back Tibbett and skipper Gregg just to name a few, the team is also blessed with an exciting crop of young talent that has the club well set-up for the future.
Among the young guns in the Panthers' side is midfielder Jimmy Gadsden, who at the age of 21 was runner-up to Pyramid Hill's Dylan Collis by one vote in last week's Harding Medal.
"Our young players are the ones who have really elevated us over the past couple of years," said Jacobs, who since being appointed Marong coach in August of 2020 has a 44-3 record.
"We know what we're going to get every week from our experienced players like Robins, Gregg and Tibbett, but it has been the kids I've been super impressed with since I got to the club.
"Jonty Davis is a 16-year-old whose game has just gone to another level. At the start of the year he potentially may not have played seniors, but his form has been magnificent.
"He lives and breathes footy and gives us something different with his speed and movement out of contest a real asset.
"Jack McCaig is another young player who has elevated his game. He has speed and is able to work through traffic and Jimmy Gadsden is the same... it's really exciting.
"Jimmy has had a fantastic year and that was obviously evident in coming runner-up in the league best and fairest. It's really exciting for the club to have such great young talent coming through."
PYRAMID Hill has derived enormous belief from its second semi-final showing against Marong a fortnight ago as it prepares to face the Panthers for the Loddon Valley Football Netball League flag on Saturday.
All year the LVFNL season has had a sense of inevitability about it that come 5pm on grand final day it will be Marong holding aloft the Manly Cup for the second year in a row.
And while the unbeaten Panthers are raging hot favourites at Inglewood on Saturday, the Bulldogs showed two weeks ago that they have the capability to serve it right up to Marong.
In what has been by the length of the Flemington straight the biggest challenge an opponent has thrown at Marong this year, the Bulldogs had their noses in front of the second semi-final late in the third quarter and finished the game with more scoring shots, but were beaten by 24 points, 17.7 (109) to 12.13 (85).
Still, the performance of the Bulldogs in the second semi, followed by a 52-point win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in last week's preliminary final, should give the Pyramid Hill faithful - plus impartial supporters - a sense of optimism that Saturday's grand final will be a genuine contest.
"Externally, Marong is the favourites and people are probably going to be thinking that we've got nothing to lose, but we've tried to plot out our year to be peaking now and we're going in there on Saturday all guns blazing," coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said this week.
"I think what we showed in the second semi a couple of weeks ago that if we bring the pressure and bring the heat like we did that day then it's going to be game-on Saturday.
"We've said all year that if we can get somewhere near our best side on the park then it would be a 50-50 contest against Marong."
The Bulldogs have a big inclusion into their grand final side with this year's Harding Medal winner and star midfielder Dylan Collis returning.
Collis - who won the Harding Medal despite playing just seven home and away games - missed last week with a tight quad.
The Bulldogs will go into Saturday's grand final with two Harding medalists in their side, with their midfield cohort also featuring last year's winner Billy Micevski.
Another member is Brodie Carroll, whose grandfather John Carroll is the only surviving member of Pyramid Hill's last premiership team in 1950 as one of country Victoria's longest flag droughts continues to linger.
With Collis returning, the Bulldogs - the last team to have beaten Marong back on April 30 last year - have had to make their omission based on a points squeeze, with forward Will Perryman omitted.
Perryman is the Bulldogs' leading goalkicker this year with 41, but has had to make way to ensure Pyramid Hill's 22 fits in its 43-point cap.
While Marong is stacked with forward power at one end, down the other the Bulldogs also have multiple players capable of doing damage on the scoreboard.
The quartet of Zach Alford (three times), Jesse Sheahan (twice), Jack Woodward (once) and Collis (once) have all kicked at least five goals in a game, while Bailey George, who returned from a shoulder injury last week, is also a strong forward target.
The Bulldogs will be able to throw the duo of Adrian Holland and mid-season addition Lachlan Sidebottom in the ruck at the Panthers' Michael Bradbury, full-back Dylan Morison will have a big assignment on Marong's Brandyn Grenfell, while fellow defenders Tom McGregor and Zac Dingwall will also be crucial in nullifying Kain Robins and Matt Riordan.
"I think we've got the three talls to match up on Grenfell, Robins and Riordan and they've obviously got Ryley Taylor down there as well who is dangerous," Fitzpatrick said.
"But just as important to them is when Corey Gregg, Jimmy Gadsden and Nathan Devanny go forward as well, so it's about getting that balance right with our small defenders as well."
Saturday will be the Bulldogs' first grand final since 2019 when they lost to Mitiamo.
BACK-TO-BACK premierships or the breaking of one of country Victoria's longest flag droughts.
They are the two scenarios in the offering on Saturday when Marong and Pyramid Hill clash in the LVFNL grand final at Inglewood.
The Panthers entered the season as the warm premiership favourites after winning their first flag in 33 years last year and have taken their game to another level in 2023 under coach Linton Jacobs.
It was clear from round one when the Panthers thumped Maiden Gully YCW 19.14 (128) to 0.1 (1) that there would be no premiership hangover in 2023, while they have also had to navigate through the off-field uncertainty around their future given their as yet unfulfilled desire to join the Heathcote District league for next year.
The Panthers go into the grand final undefeated against a Pyramid Hill side that if you were to take Marong out of the equation has put together a body of work that would have it as the clear-cut standout side of the season and raging flag favourite most years.
The Bulldogs, who are still chasing that elusive first premiership since their last triumph 73 years ago in 1950, enter the grand final 16-3 with a percentage of 179.7%.
Remove their three games against the Panthers and the Bulldogs are 16-0 against the rest of the competition and their percentage rises to 241.8.
It's a massive hurdle the Bulldogs have to overcome, but as they showed against Marong in the second semi-final a fortnight ago in a 24-point loss when they had more scoring shots, their best is certainly good enough to make a game of it on Saturday.
Luke West - Marong by 48.
Adam Bourke - Marong by 2.
SENIORS
MARONG v PYRAMID HILL
2.30pm Saturday at Inglewood.
MARONG
B: N.Walsh, B.Hartland, W.Gadsden
HB: M.Willox, J.Ede, R.Tibbett
C: L.Frankel, N.Devanny, L.Lee
HF: M.Riordan, R.Taylor, J.McCaig
F: K.Robins, D.Johnstone, B.Grenfell
R: M.Bradbury, M.Bradbury, J.Gadsden
Int: J.Davis, T.Fisher, C.Gregg, K.Manley
PYRAMID HILL
B: D.Morison, J.Hickmott, G.James
HB: S.Relouw, T.Hetherington, T.Mcgregor
C: L.Sidebottom, E.Caburnay, B.Carroll
HF: S.Gunther, D.Collis, B.Micevski
F: B.Driscoll, Z.Alford, J.Sheahan
R: Z.Dingwall, B.Morison, S.Mann
Int: T.Brennan, A.Holland, B.George, D.Slingo
.......................................................
RESERVES
MARONG v PYRAMID HILL
12.30pm Saturday at Inglewood.
MARONG
Jay Cummins, Zac Webb, Hayden Devanny, Billy Stewart, Tom Grant, Tucker Thach, Bradley Matthews, Fraser Stewart, Christopher Ling, Jarrod Harris, William Beagley, Aaron Collins, Sam Taylor, Corbin Stacey, Jai Gretgrix, Reece Gretgrix, Noah McCaig, Carl Thiesz, Thorne Wilson, Rhian Hender, Grant Dowler, Harry Baker, Zack Turnbull, Ben Langridge
PYRAMID HILL
Mitch Gunther, Bradley Moon, Tyler Aitken, Jack Woodward, Nick Skinner, Thomas Nunn, Dylan Lovell, Darcy Hetherington, Nathan Moon, Matthew Moon, Mark Swiney, Connor Gibbins, Jack Douch, Chris Leerson, Blake Gibson, David Mann, Harrison Goodes, Dylan Goulding, Rylan Delamare, Gregory Quinn, Ashton Dye, Rowan Pollock
FOOTBALL:
Under-18s - Marong v East Loddon, 10.30am.
Reserves - Marong v Pyramid Hill, 12.30pm.
Seniors - Marong v Pyramid Hill, 2.30pm.
NETBALL:
15-under - Calivil United v Bridgewater, 10am.
C grade - Maiden Gully YCW v Marong, 10am.
13-under - Calivil United v Maiden Gully YCW, 11.45am.
17-under - Bridgewater v BL-Serpentine, 11.45am.
C reserve - Marong v Maiden Gully YCW, 1.30pm.
B grade - Marong v Maiden Gully YCW, 1.30pm.
A grade - Maiden Gully YCW v Mitiamo, 3.15pm.
Marong - 6
Maiden Gully YCW - 5
Bridgewater - 2
Calivil United - 2
Pyramid Hill - 2
BL-Serpentine - 1
Mitiamo - 1
East Loddon Rams - 1
