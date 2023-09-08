Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

Rochester ambulance station and GMW offices set to reopen

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
September 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance services minister Gabrielle Williams (right) with representatives from Ambulance Victoria and Bowden Corp builders. Picture supplied
Ambulance services minister Gabrielle Williams (right) with representatives from Ambulance Victoria and Bowden Corp builders. Picture supplied

Rochester paramedics are seeing their new ambulance station come together with hopes it will be completed later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.