Rochester paramedics are seeing their new ambulance station come together with hopes it will be completed later this month.
Ambulance services minister Gabrielle Williams joined local paramedics on September 7 to inspect work on their soon-to-be home base.
Once complete, the bigger and better facility will include a three-bay garage for ambulances, two rest and recline areas for paramedics to recuperate, longer term accommodation, training facilities, a fully equipped kitchen, car parking, and improved security to make sure crews are safe right around the clock.
"Our paramedics are the very best of us, and in regional areas like Rochester, we know locals rely on their expertise, compassion and commitment in times of crisis - making this new station all the more important," Ms Williams said.
"The new Rochester Ambulance Station will provide paramedics a fit-for-purpose workplace with the latest equipment and facilities to keep them safe and ensure they can deliver world class care to their community."
Delivered by the Victorian Health Building Authority and builder Bowden Corporation, the project involved knocking down the old and no longer fit-for-purpose Rochester Ambulance Station on Mackay Street.
Also opening soon in the riverside town is Goulburn-Murray Water's office and workshop that suffered "significant damage" during the 2022 floods.
GMW Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said while the office was temporarily closed, it was important to remember the corporation continued to have a presence in the town.
"We remain committed to Rochester and our customers there," Mr Blyth said.
"We understand that many businesses are facing uncertainty during these challenging times, but we want to assure everyone that we are not walking away from Rochester. Instead, we are dedicated to supporting the town in the long-term.
"We recognise this natural disaster has impacted the entire community. We empathise with those who were affected and are equally motivated to rebuild and move forward."
To achieve this, GMW has appointed Johns Lyng Group to carry out the reconstruction of its office and workshop.
The construction project will involve rebuilding the bottom half of the office and workshop, including walls, flooring, doors, fittings and fixtures, kitchen and bathrooms.
"We are hoping to re-open the office by early next year," Mr Blyth said.
In the meantime, customers with concerns are encouraged to contact GMW on 1800 064 184.
