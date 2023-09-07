Sky is the limit at this huge, 5 beds pool included, Ascot house

Offering everything you could possibly want and need in one large package, this is a rare opportunity to secure a fully renovated family home with indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, on a whopping 3034 square metre (approx.) allotment.
The property would suit those with a small business, a tradie wanting to secure equipment and tools, a large family that likes to entertain, those interested in subdivision potential (STCA) - the list goes on.
"A large family house on three quarters of an acre in town, it's got that much shedding and a workshop ... [you'll] want for nothing," says selling agent Linda Currie from Team Real Estate.
A highlight is the covered outdoor entertainment area, which comes fully equipped with a built-in barbecue, cabinetry and ample bench space.
A luxury pool house sits alongside the inground pool, complete with kitchen and bathroom facilities, and finished with quality fixtures and fittings. The pool house has the potential to be a separate living space/bedroom, an office, or possible business venture as guest accommodation.
The light-filled open plan kitchen has windows looking out to the entertaining area. It also has loads of bench space, a roomy walk-in pantry and a dishwasher.
Downstairs is a dining and lounge room with a feature fireplace. There are also two main bedrooms downstairs, each with built-in robes and an ensuite.
For those working from home, there is a dedicated study, laundry with outside access and separate toilet.
On the second level are three generously sized bedrooms (two with walk-in robes, the other with built-in robes), a family bathroom and a balcony with lovely views of the stunning front garden.
There are two large double garages either side of the home and another two large workshops, one with a car hoist. They have their own street access and are located to the rear of the property - great for a family with multiple vehicles, or a car collector.
Fencing separates the workshops from the main home, allowing for multiple uses such as a business, caravan, trailers and equipment storage, or even to secure a truck.
Not many properties this close to town offer this amount of flexibility and space, separating it from anything currently on the market. Five minutes' walk to Epsom Village, it's also under 15 minutes drive to Bendigo's CBD.
