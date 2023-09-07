Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

49 Strickland Street, Ascot | Renovated home an entertainer's dream

By House of the Week
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:37am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sky is the limit at this huge, 5 beds pool included, Ascot house
Sky is the limit at this huge, 5 beds pool included, Ascot house
  • 49 Strickland Street, Ascot
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 8
  • $1,550,000 - $1,650,000
  • Agency: Team Real Estate
  • Agent: Linda Currie 0438 381 900
  • Inspect: By appointment

Offering everything you could possibly want and need in one large package, this is a rare opportunity to secure a fully renovated family home with indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, on a whopping 3034 square metre (approx.) allotment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.