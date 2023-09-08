Bendigo Advertiser
Elmore co-coach backs Bloods to rebound strongly in HDFNL netball preliminary final

By Kieran Iles
September 8 2023 - 11:00am
Andrea Wilson and Elmore will be looking to rebound from a loss to White Hills last week to earn another crack at the Demons in this year's HDFNL A-grade netball grand final. Picture by Luke West
JOINT Elmore playing coach Gabe Richards is expecting her side's second semi-final loss to galvanise the playing group as the Bloods look to bounce back in Saturday's preliminary final at Huntly.

