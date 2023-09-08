JOINT Elmore playing coach Gabe Richards is expecting her side's second semi-final loss to galvanise the playing group as the Bloods look to bounce back in Saturday's preliminary final at Huntly.
For the second consecutive season, the Bloods have been thrust into a preliminary final encounter against Colbinabbin, after stumbling in a second semi-final battle with White Hills.
History shows it made little difference to the end game, with Elmore going on to break a 54-year premiership drought by turning the tables on the Demons two weeks later.
It followed a convincing preliminary final victory over the Grasshoppers.
If the Bloods are to cap a season of dominance, they will have to tread the same path as last year.
Star goal shooter Richards believes her side learned plenty from last week's defeat - their only loss for the season - and will be determined to make amends on the weekend.
"I feel (last week) was kind of one of those games that we were taken out of our flow - it was really disjointed," she said.
"A lot of people said it just wasn't pretty to watch. All year we have played a certain style of game and White Hills did a really good job of taking us out of that.
"For us, it will be about going back to basics and making sure we get open to hit a better target and don't turn the ball over as much.
"But that's the benefit of finishing on top, it does get you another shot."
READ MORE:
Richards is hoping an improved A-grade performance will be one of many across the board for the Bloods.
All four of the club's teams involved in second semi-finals last week, including A-reserve, B-grade and 15-and-under, were beaten.
Saturday's game will be the third straight preliminary final clash involving Elmore and Colbinabbin, including pre-COVID in 2019.
The Grasshoppers were able to deny the Bloods a grand final berth on that occasion by one goal, albeit with vastly different personnel in both camps.
Richards has great respect for Colbinabbin, hailing them as 'a team that never takes a backward step'.
"We have had some great battles with them (over the last three years) and obviously with Olivia McEvoy taking out the best and fairest, she is such a phenomenal netballer and really smart," she said.
"They are a very young and athletic team that just has a crack at everything.
Elmore has defeated Colbinabbin twice alreacy this season, prevailing by five goals at home in round three and by 33 in round 11 at Colbinabbin.
The winner will play White Hills in next weekend's grand final at Huntly.
I feel (last week) was kind of one of those games that we were taken out of our flow- Elmore co-coach Gabe Richards
