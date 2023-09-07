KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling is hoping the daunting prospect of an early finals exit can inspire his side in Sunday's first semi final encounter against Castlemaine.
The Roos have not been eliminated before the third week of finals in Cowling's tenure as coach since 2018 and have twice in that time made grand finals, as well as headed the ladder in the COVID shortened the 2019 season.
A semi-finals exit would be a huge disappointment after the Roos finished the home and away season full of running to snare second spot.
They have shown plenty of resilience this season in the face of season-ending injuries to goal shooters Lou Dupuy and Ash Gilmore and midcourter Ella Wicks.
It's that toughness and durability that Cowling will be counting on to stave off the Magpies on Sunday and to keep their grand final hopes alive.
"Every time we've had a loss this year it's brought disappointment as we know we are capable of better," he said.
"We've used that as a bit of a motivator this week.
"We really could have won that game (against Gisborne) last week; six goals is really nothing, so we're really pumped up.
"We've had a great week at training and are really looking forward to trying again."
Cowling said the Magpies had impressed with their intensity and skill in a 23-goal elimination final win over South Bendigo and, as a team, possessed many threats.
"Obviously with that draw the week before against (South Bendigo), they did their homework and came out and really made a statement early," he said.
"They played well, but we're super-pumped to get another chance to play again this weekend and hopefully come out on the other side.
"They have some great players right across the court. You can't go past Fiona (Fowler), she is fantastic in defence and is combining really well with Megan Wilson, who is a young gun up from the 17s.
"And I really rate Jane O'Donohue; she is a different goal shooter to come up against.
"But each and every one of their players is impressive."
After winning plenty of the ball against Gisborne, Cowling said improving their execution would be a major focus.
Castlemaine will be attempting to go at least one week deeper in finals, after being eliminated in last year's first semi-final by Gisborne in overtime.
