THE wait is over for Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley with his exciting young stayer Virtuous Circle set to launch his spring campaign at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Runner-up in this year's Group 1 ATC Derby (2400m) at Randwick at his last start in April, the four-year-old makes his return in the $500,000 Group 2 Feehan Stakes (1600m).
It's the thrilling first step towards potential Group 1 riches, with Virtuous Circle among the nominations for the Cox Plate and both the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.
Howley, a dual Group 1-winning trainer, could not be happier with how Virtuous Circle has progressed since his last campaign.
"He looks terrific. He's come back well and is bigger and stronger. I'm hoping he will be a bit more forward in himself," he said.
"It's a bit of an unknown dropping him straight into the deep end on Saturday, but I figured it's better to find out sooner rather than later which path we are on.
"You hope he's a Cox Plate horse at this time of year, but he may well not be.
"This will give us a good guide as to where we are at."
Howley, who operates dual training bases at Macedon Lodge and Kyneton, is content for the four-year-old to help plot his own path through the spring.
He has earmarked a finish in the first half of the field at the Valley as an early 'pass mark' for the son of Almanzor and She Is Stryking.
"There's no firm plan at this stage, I just want to get this out of the way and that will dictate which path we are on," he said.
"The Caulfield Cup is his obvious path given his history.
"And I've always felt if he got the right opportunity in a high pressure race around the Valley, he would be well suited by it.
"Saturday will give us a good guide; I think he is forward enough to run well.
"He is going to get conditions to suit; there will be a lot of speed on.
"I just want to see him attack the line and if he is in the first half of the field it's a pass mark.
"He's certainly forward enough, but I need to see something."
It's a bit of an unknown dropping him straight into the deep end on Saturday, but I figured it's better to find out sooner rather than later which path we are on- Liam Howley
While 1600m is short of his ideal distance, Virtuous Circle has proven no slouch around the Valley during his career.
He won first up at the track and distance two preparations ago and followed up with a second to Berkeley Square at the same venue two starts later in the Group 2 Vase (2040m).
"He gets around the track well, he gets on the right leg and he can quicken sharply," Howley said.
"He's got a really good turn of foot if he can build into the race nicely.
"Other than the sticky draw in two on Saturday, it sets up well with a lot of the speed drawn outside him.
"A bit of rain won't hurt."
Virtuous Circle will be ridden for the first time by Mark Zahra.
Howley is further looking forward to an exciting spring with Virtuous Circle's younger brother El Poder Del Sol, who is also among the nominations for the $5 million Cox Plate.
Howley has gone back to the drawing board to a degree with the ultra-promising three-year-old colt following his unplaced run at Moonee Valley a fortnight ago.
"He was a little bit disappointing first-up. It was more the rock hard track and barrier one at the Valley didn't suit," he said.
"He never really got into his stride. Like Virtuous, he likes to balance up and come up at them, but tucked up inside horses and ridden that close to the speed doesn't suit.
"We'll draw a line through that and move on.
"He'll go to a maiden at Sandown next week.
"He's a nice horse, no doubt, but they've got to prove it at this time of year.
"If you're a spring colt, you stand up at this time of year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.