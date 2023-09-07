Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

Trainer Liam Howley excited as Virtuous Circle gets set for return in Group 2 Feehan Stakes at Moonee Valley

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 8 2023 - 8:06am, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virtuous Circle, pictured on his way to the barriers before the running of the Australian Cup at Flemington in March this year, makes his long awaited return to racing at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos
Virtuous Circle, pictured on his way to the barriers before the running of the Australian Cup at Flemington in March this year, makes his long awaited return to racing at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos

THE wait is over for Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley with his exciting young stayer Virtuous Circle set to launch his spring campaign at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.