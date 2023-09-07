Awards season continues for BJFL young guns

READ MORE: Last week's best and fairest winners
THE Bendigo Junior Football League crowned its latest group of best and fairest winners on Wednesday night with the second of its presentation evenings.
The awards included a tie in the under-18 girls best and fairest with Eaglehawk's Isabel St Clair and Woorinen's Samantha Johnston both polling 13 votes.
UNDER-16 GIRLS
25 - Lacey Nihill
(Sandhurst)
20 - Georgia Garlick
(Sandhurst)
14 - Gemma McPhee
(Golden Square)
14 - Hannah Cochrane
(Sandhurst)
12 - Tessa Skipper
(Strathfieldsaye)
10 - Chloe Butcher
(Castlemaine)
10 - Olivia Lacy
(Sandhurst)
10 - Evie Nuttall
(Strathfieldsaye)
UNDER-18 GIRLS
13 - Isabel St Clair
(Eaglehawk)
13 - Samantha Johnston
(Woorinen)
11 - Gabrielle Drage
(Golden Square)
10 - Brydi Lewis
(Woorinen)
9 - Sasha Pearce
(White Hills)
9 - Issy Boulton
(Woorinen)
8 - Tahlia Kendall
(White Hills)
7 - Jayda Lockwood
(Golden Square)
UNDER-16 RESERVES 2
18 - James Brentnall
(Lockington)
14 - Nicholas Mitchell
(Lockington)
13 - Steven Neervoort
(Maiden Gully YCW)
11 - Mitchell Lines
(Maiden Gully YCW)
10 - Patrick Keele
(Lockington)
10 - Harry Arnett
(Marong)
UNDER-16 RESERVES 1
20 - Xavier Coghill
(Kangaroo Flat)
16 - Raymond McNamara
(Kangaroo Flat)
13 - Ben Miller
(Huntly)
11 - Joey Mizzi
(White Hills)
9 - Tajh Blythman
(Kangaroo Flat)
8 - Ollie Lowndes
(Kangaroo Flat)
8 - Caleb Tobin
(White Hills)
UNDER-16 SENIORS
26 - Zac Cicchini
(Maryborough)
23 - Riley Dillon
(Golden Square)
23 - Gus Hay
(Sandhurst Maroon)
20 - Lachlan Joyce
(Rochester)
17 - Logan Howell
(Maryborough)
17 - Alex Wingrave
(Strathfieldsaye)
16 - Xavier Grant
(Golden Square)
16 - Oscar Cail
(Sandhurst Maroon)
Meanwhile, the BJFL's inaugural under-12 girls grand final will be played on Friday night.
The new Mercy Junortoun Sports Precinct will host the grand final between St Therese's and Golden Square from 5.15pm.
