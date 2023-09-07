Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

Back surgery required for Weightman; hopeful of return in 2024

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant co-coach Ben Weightman requires surgery on two bulging discs in his back. Picture by Adam Bourke
Mount Pleasant co-coach Ben Weightman requires surgery on two bulging discs in his back. Picture by Adam Bourke

MOUNT Pleasant co-coach and star forward Ben Weightman is hopeful he still has more football ahead of him beyond this year after two bulging discs in his back have brought a premature end to his 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.