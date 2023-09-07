Back surgery required for Weightman; hopeful of return in 2024

MOUNT Pleasant co-coach and star forward Ben Weightman is hopeful he still has more football ahead of him beyond this year after two bulging discs in his back have brought a premature end to his 2023 season.
The bulging discs have kept Weightman out of the Blues' two cut-throat finals wins over Leitchville-Gunbower and North Bendigo in the Heathcote District league and he won't play again this season with surgery required.
"I'm just playing the waiting game now for when I can get in (and have surgery)... it's not a great time of the year for this to happen, but I can't do much about it," Weightman said this week.
"I've got two bulging discs and the bottom one is pretty much in the spinal cavity; walking around isn't too bad, but as soon as you start bending or try to get into a bit of a trot (it's painful).
"I've had it for probably eight or nine weeks and it has just gradually got worse. There was one contest early in the last game I played (round 18 v LBU) where I tweaked it more and that's pretty much the end of the story.
"I've had the occasional bulging disc before this year and been able to manage it with physio and chiro appointments, but nothing to this extent and this time it's just gotten away from me.
"My thought process is to, hopefully, get it sorted, do the recovery and then get back playing again next year."
Although being hampered by his back injury for the second half of the season, Weightman still won the HDFNL goalkicking with 67.
Despite the absence of their leading goalkicker, the Blues have won their way through from the elimination final into Saturday's preliminary final against White Hills at Huntly.
The Blues had to dig deep in the final quarter last week to answer a stiff challenge from North Bendigo in the first semi-final.
The Blues appeared to have the game well in hand when they led by 26 points at three quarter-time, but the Bulldogs launched a withering comeback, kicking four goals in the opening eight minutes to close within a point.
However, the Blues were able to steady, regain the ascendancy and pull away to win 13.10 (88) to 11.8 (74).
One player who had a huge influence for the Blues last week was Mitch Rovers, who several times lit the game up with his explosive turn of speed and kicked three goals.
"Mitch was pretty special last week," Weightman said.
"We pretty much just wanted him to have the forward 50 to himself in the second and third quarters and that's when he came to life.
"And when we needed him further up the ground midway through the last quarter we threw him on-ball and he won some key clearances and helped to give us back a bit of breathing space.
"There was a heavy load through the middle for Skinny (co-coach Adam Baird), Riley (McNamara) and Buts (Nick Butler), so to be able to get some fresh legs in there with Mitch helped out a lot."
Saturday's winner will earn a crack at Heathcote in the grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.