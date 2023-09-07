Music lovers unite in Bendigo this weekend - here is your guide

It is a big week for music lovers in central Victoria, with a Grammy award winner, Aussie rockers and a musical tram all set to play.
For '80s music fans that Love an Adventure, iconic Aussie band Pseudo Echo promises to take audiences back to Funky Town when they come to Bendigo on September 8.
As part of their Ultimate tour, the band will take the stage of the The Capital theatre playing all their big hits along with some from the controversial third album which ultimately led to their split.
For the first time in its history, the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion will host a concert inside the temple on September 9.
The event will be headlined by Grammy-nominated Tibetan musician Tenzin Choegyal who will perform with his bamboo flute and three-stringed lute in the temple.
Cheogyal will take to the stage at 7.30pm and will perform cultural music in language for all in attendance.
If neither of those take your fancy, the city's favourite musical trolley runs this fortnight, with Amy Tie performing on the Groove Tram.
The tram sees passengers immersed in a world of entertainment, complete with live music, local brews, and fine wine, all enjoyed against the picturesque backdrop of Bendigo's rolling vistas.
Tickets cost $20 each, with drinks and nibbles available at bar price.
This event is suitable for people over the age of 18. Leaves 5:30pm.
Book online at bendigotramways.com.
So gather your family and friends, it's time to dance the night away.
