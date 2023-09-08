Salvos throw support behind the Voice

The Salvation Army is one of the biggest providers of social services in Australia. We are a pragmatic movement, not really into empty gestures or performative virtue signalling.
I don't think in our 140-year history in Australia that we have ever been called "elites".
But we do support the Voice.
We support the Voice, simply, because we believe it will make a difference.
For 140 years, the Salvos have rolled up their sleeves and helped where we can. We started small by assisting discharged prisoners at the prison gates in Melbourne and now we provide over 2000 services across every state and territory in Australia.
We support people experiencing homelessness, family and domestic violence, financial hardship, unemployment, substance use disorders, social isolation and loneliness, and help them recover from natural disasters.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are over-represented in almost every service we deliver - and that's why we support a Voice.
There is no escaping the fact that what we are doing right now, as a nation, is not working.
The Salvos will always do what we can on the ground, but the issues we see are deeper; they are structural and systemic.
We believe the only way to practically address the hardship experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is to change how the government makes and carries out policy.
We believe the best way to do that is to actually listen to the people affected - to give them a voice.
Not everyone agrees with us on this and that's okay. We just ask that people respectfully consider, before they decide on October 14: "Will the Voice make a difference for people who really need help?"
We think the answer is a resounding yes.
I feel the need to air the situation that there is not many sports trainers involved in country sport.
We can use COVID-19 as an excuse, but that's all it is.
This has been the case for 20 years plus.
Many come to this calling/position as a parent/relative or injured player.
It is clear others should realise the valuable, practical experience gained as a trainer always will be the best.
Think all who can take the plunge and be a sports trainer. Do. Don't think, just do it. Please.
The Phantom - Premier Dan Andrews - ghosted into Bendigo last Friday to open the GovHub.
Who knew in advance? The council CEO, councillors, a few co-opted council staff and the chief of the local police.
The ratepayers of the City of Greater Bendigo were not.
Dan is becoming paranoid hiding behind so called security reasons. Is he afraid to face the public?
He hides behind perceived security concerns and major projects costs as being Commercial In Confidence.
The ratepayers will never know how much it costs for its rent of GovHub.
Maybe Dan could avoid visiting Bendigo all together by sending up an AVATAR in future.
Usually when I write a Letter to the Editor, it is to thank Bendigo people for their generosity and compassion.
This time it is to tell a personal story, because for a small moment in time, I walked in the shoes of a First Nations citizen.
On Sunday, walking alone on the footpath in McIvor Hwy, I personally experienced what many of our First Nations people experience on a regular basis - racial abuse.
Why was I, a solitary grey-haired white woman, racially abused? Simply because I was wearing a t-shirt with a logo that a young man didn't like. The t-shirt had one word on it: "YES".
For this I was shouted at. For me this graphically demonstrated what some of our fellow Australians endure on a regular and continuous basis.
Naturally I will continue to wear my "Yes" t-shirt. I urge you all to support our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as they valiantly endure disrespectful and harmful racism, and to call out hate speech, racial abuse, and intolerance.
Hate speech hinders public discussion and disrupts civil discussion.
What a shame a tiny minority spoil that picture of Bendigo as a humane and caring community.
Readers of my letters will know that, contrary to the opinion of your correspondent (Advertiser, September 2), my only fixation is upon addressing the misinformation and contradictions circulating in the referendum campaign.
First Nations people live in two worlds; that of the dominant, materialist culture of white privilege, where indigenous people exist as a small and disempowered minority; and that of their ancient tradition, where language, culture and family ties have proven surprisingly resilient.
The two cultures are often in conflict; the path between them is not an easy one.
Since white settlement our rulers have, at best, made half-hearted attempts to understand and respond to the richness of First Nations culture and wisdom.
Our indigenous people have been required to conform to the strictures of the dominant culture; the outcomes, as we know, have led to trauma and disadvantage.
The Voice to Parliament is a modest request by indigenous people to be heard. Arising from the Uluru Statement from the Heart, it is far from the radical change that its opponents are claiming.
We know that a large majority of First Nations people support the Voice; they have invited us to walk with them, and we should, in unity and solidarity.
Mere symbolic acknowledgement in the constitution takes us nowhere, it changes nothing.
The Voice has the potential to make a difference to First Nations people by giving them a say in matters that affect them. It brings hope for a better future for us all.
