SANDHURST coach Tamara Gilchrist believes her side is as well placed for a tilt at further flag success as it could possibly be ahead of a second semi-final showdown against Gisborne.
The Dragons will be chasing a fifth straight BFNL grand final appearance in Saturday's clash at the QEO.
It's no secret - they are also chasing a fifth straight premiership.
No team had won more than three in a row before last September, with Sandhurst having also owned those bragging rights too.
In an ominous sign for their rivals, starting with Gisborne this weekend, the Dragons will launch their finals campaign in-form, refreshed and injury-free following a bye in the first week of finals.
"We're pretty excited. I can detect plenty of energy, nerves and anxiety and all the good finals feelings," Gilchrist said.
"But all the girls are in good shape, touch wood, and with no injuries."
The four-time premiership coach said it was easy to be impressed by Gisborne's tough, yet convincing six-goal win over Kangaroo Flat in last week's qualifying final.
"They were very good last week and definitely the team to beat. They have a pair of nice moving goalers in Claudia Mawson and Tori Skrijel," she said.
"It will be a great contest on Saturday. It's always a great battle with Gisborne; they are generally always close contests."
Following an unbeaten home and away season, Gilchrist said it was now a matter of maintaining trust in the systems and structures that had got them to this point.
"We just carry on as normal. We are not going to change our routine or plans," she said.
"We had a really good session on Tuesday night - A and A-res. It's good to have the numbers available to us.
"And we had an intra-club practice match on Thursday.
"The week off can help rest the sore bodies and injuries, but it isn't always a good thing. I like to go into finals with some momentum.
"But I'm sure we'll be ready on Saturday to take it as it comes."
The Dragons' undefeated 2023 home and away season was the best of their current premiership reign.
They lost one game and drew one in both 2017 and 2018 and lost two apiece in 2019 and 2022.
Three of those six losses and one of the two draws were all against Gisborne, which is the only team to have beaten the Dragons in a final since 2017, a feat achieved by the Bulldogs in the 2018 second semi-final (57-45).
Having earned the first crack at the Dragons this final series, Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer is banking on a continuation of the slick form showed by her girls last week.
And just as importantly, a repeat of the full-court defensive pressure that worked so wonderfully against the Roos.
"Consistency is a key for us. We tend to be able to keep up with Sandhurst for a bit, but if you drop your bundle for three minutes, they put seven or eight goals on the board," Rymer said.
"We need to make sure that when we get those turnovers, we execute well.
"We're happy to have set ourselves up with this opportunity."
The Bulldogs are chasing their first grand final berth since 2018 when they lost to the Dragons in overtime.
