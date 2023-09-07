La Trobe University has opened up new pathways for people interested in switching careers to social work as the industry tries to bounce back from staffing shortages.
Expressions of interest for next year's new Masters of Social Work will be open to 67 students and can be accessed through any of La Trobe's campuses, including Bendigo.
Switch to Social Work is a two-year program for people who already have a bachelor's degree and would like to change careers.
The program will start in 2024 and offers an earn and learn model, designed to alleviate financial barriers and address identified workforce areas of need.
The program will allow students to graduate debt-free. It offers a full tuition fee scholarship, a cost-of-living allowance in the first year and industry standard wage in the second year.
La Trobe's disciple lead of social work and social policy, Professor Lisa Brophy, said the degree aimed to target the child and family welfare sector.
"(Students) will get loads of support, supervision and and an opportunity to gain employment in child and family services when they graduate," she said.
"It is a really fantastic opportunity for anyone who has thought about studying social work before, especially those who are interested in working in child and family services."
Professor Brophy said there were multiple facets and industries where there was a cross-over with social workers.
This meant there were many opportunities of employment for future graduates.
"Social work is essential in terms of the child and family practice area," Professor Brophy said.
"There are a range of services that are relying on the skills of social workers and there is also a range of services we would call child and family services.
"That includes things like supporting children in relation to out-of-home care or foster care, or there may be issues of family violence sometimes social workers are employed in child protection."
Professor Brophy said while the industry does have gaps in its workforce, a degree like this would hopefully encourage people to join.
"Social work is a wonderful career, it offers people so much," she said.
"I think sometimes it is a bit undervalued just where a social work degree can take you and we have had a shortage of social work graduates.
"But I think also we want to see people who perhaps have got the skills and attributes to think about social work for a change in their career."
Professor Brophy said anyone from any background was eligible for the degree.
Applications for the degree are open until the end of October. Visit switchtosocialwork.com.au
