Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal

La Trobe Uni launch master of social work, country campuses open

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated September 8 2023 - 8:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Lisa Brophy said the opportunity was fantastic for those looking to give social work a try. Picture supplied.
Professor Lisa Brophy said the opportunity was fantastic for those looking to give social work a try. Picture supplied.

La Trobe University has opened up new pathways for people interested in switching careers to social work as the industry tries to bounce back from staffing shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.