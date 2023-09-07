Firefighters have freed a mother and baby possum stuck in a precarious situation on Thursday afternoon.
Catholic Education Sandhurst's Mark White said he became aware of the marsupials after the office's hot water system stopped working.
The two possums had been trapped in the system, however appeared safe.
Mr White said they were initially discovered by an electrician, however the rescue was a job for local firefighters.
Four crew members used a blanket and container to remove the stuck possums after a short negotiation.
While the mum made a run for it along the fence line the baby clung on tight, with firefighters eventually reuniting the pair.
