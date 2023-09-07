There's still time to help a family in need through The Nappy Collective's Father's Day initiative.
The campaign, which originally ran from August 21 to September 3, was extended in hopes of supporting the one in 10 Australian families that can't afford an adequate number of nappies for their babies.
Bendigo community engagement manager Lauren Read said demand in the region had increased by at least 25 per cent since the organisation's last drive.
"The rising cost of living is impacting everyone - families that have never needed assistance before, are having to reach out for help," she said.
"Even men who have worked all their lives and never asked for help before have found themselves struggling to provide for their families."
On average, a baby will use between 50 to 70 nappies a week and there are 140,000 families across Australia who can't afford enough nappies to change their children as often as they need to.
The Nappy Collective chief executive Sarah Witty said by donating new or leftover nappies, fathers can make a huge difference by making sure that babies and toddlers have access to clean and comfortable nappies.
"Typically, the families who struggle with nappy stress are those escaping family violence, experiencing homelessness, facing extreme financial hardship or recovering from a natural disaster," Ms Witty said.
"With increasing cost-of-living pressures and exacerbating financial hardship, we are seeing more and more families from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds who have never asked for assistance before."
Ms Read said the Bendigo team had received 10,000 nappies, but most needed sizes one, four, five and six.
"A family in need may be going through a rough patch where they just need a bit of extra help," she said.
"Donating a pack of nappies is an incredibly simple and effective way to offer that help.
"It also lets them know that someone in their community cares and for someone doing it tough, that can be the greatest gift of all.
There are several collection points across Bendigo, including Baby Bunting Kangaroo Flat, Percy and Percy, Forage, Love Bug Kids King St, and Jenny's Early Learning Centres in Maiden Gully, Epsom and Strathfieldsaye.
The drive has extended to Monday, September 11.
Find out more online at thenappycollective.com
