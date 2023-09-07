Bendigo Advertiser
VCAT reprimands Dr Simon Thompson for Ironbark waiting room punch

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
September 8 2023 - 4:30am
A closed doctors surgery in Ironbark.
A Bendigo doctor who punched a patient in the face has been reprimanded by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

