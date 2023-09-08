Potential homebuyers in Bendigo have three chances to secure their dream home on Saturday with multiple auctions taking place over the course of September 9.
The first home up for grabs at 10am is a Priority One Property on Castle Street in North Bendigo, located quite close to Bendigo Health and Lake Weeroona.
The two-story house has four bedrooms, one bathroom and four car spaces situated on a 417 square-metre block.
The home has an indicative price of $550,000 with the bidding set to start at 10am.
The second auction of the day will begin at 11am on Bosquet Street in White Hills and is a three-bedroom home on a 712 square-metre block.
The home is also equipped with two bathrooms and both a spacious front and back garden.
The house is also potentially the cheapest house up for grabs on the day with an indicated bidder price of between $460,000 and $500,000.
The final auction of the day will be, quite fittingly, the most expensive and the largest property on sale.
Located on Muir Street in Kangaroo Flat, the 3000 square-metre house boasts space and comfort with five bedrooms and two bedrooms coupled with a very large back garden.
The auction pricing guide places the house between $585,000 and $640,000 in value with punters able to begin bidding at 2pm.
